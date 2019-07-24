New Beginnings Addiction Recovery Center in Opelousas is the site of a new veterans-only program. Chase Glenn, CEO of New Beginnings, founded the HERO program to offer access to mental health treatment specifically for veterans. Previously local veterans have had few options for treatment outside of Veterans Affairs services, which fill up quickly.
HERO stands for Heal, Empower, Recover, Overcome. This inpatient program houses up to 36 veterans of all ages and includes private and group therapy sessions. Many get referrals when seeking treatment from the VA, which is usually at capacity. Jean-Pierre Catrou, business development representative for the HERO program, also reaches out to hospitals, mental health facilities and homeless shelters to find individuals who could benefit from treatment tailored specifically for veterans.
Catrou served in the Marine Corps for four years and understands the need for a facility dedicated solely to the mental wellbeing of military.
“Veterans are more likely to open up about their experiences to other veterans,” Catrou said. “They find it easier to relate to one another about what they have seen and done. They tend to be less open to discussing these topics with civilians who don’t understand what it’s like to go to war.”
Residents of the HERO program stay for a minimum of 28 days, with many staying up to 60 days. Individual psychotherapy sessions include cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as newer forms of behavioral therapy including dialectic behavior therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing. Other therapy sessions are experiential, such as group therapy, art or other group-oriented activities, including visits for equine therapy in Carencro once a week.
Clinical director Jayme Liles is a licensed professional social worker and advocates EMDR for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder. This therapy focuses on rhythmic eye movements and their connection to memories. Practicing EMDR can help veterans to re-process traumatic memories and thoughts, so they no longer have power over them.
The New Beginnings facility is fully staffed with a psychiatrist, nurse practitioner, licensed social workers, registered nurses and techs who stay on-site. While some staff members were involved in the military, others have professional experience working with trauma survivors on various levels.
Dave Cutrera is one of the licensed professional counselors at New Beginnings. He has been practicing there with the adolescent addiction program for more than four years and has previously worked with soldiers and post-traumatic stress disorder to prepare him for the difficult and fulfilling position as a trauma-informed cognitive behavior therapist for the HERO program.
“PTSD treatment is hard work, but lots of people come in struggling and successfully complete treatment,” said Cutrera. “The greatest reward and biggest impact of my career is restoring healthy families, getting to see children who are happy to get their mom or dad back.”
Since the program’s advent in 2018, Cutrera has helped many veterans successfully complete treatment and go on to live engaged, productive lives. He was especially touched by the story of an active duty soldier who began the program as a struggling recovering alcoholic. The military was supportive of his treatment. After having completed the HERO program, he was deployed. He still calls the facility to update them on his successful recovery. Other HERO graduates return on Thursday evenings for group sessions with current residents.
The facility holds two to four group sessions per day. The group work helps create community and connection among the veterans. It reminds them that they are not alone in this fight, according to Catrou.
Caleb Morse, a war veteran, hosts a weekly Bible study at his gun shop the Rustic Renegade in Carencro. Many of the HERO residents attend and are grateful for the effort Morse puts into making the sessions meaningful.
“The Bible study is about fellowship and realizing we are all going through the same things,” said Morse. “Lots of people come just to talk and gain support. They can always find at least one other person in the room going through the same thing. What I love most is that it gives veterans the chance to talk to civilians and realize that many of them are facing similar struggles. It helps bridge the gap between veterans and civilians and shows them that they can connect with other individuals that they don’t think they have anything in common with.”
Morse is all too familiar with the struggles that veterans face upon returning home. He served overseas for the Army and joined the National Guard between his years of active duty. He found re-integrating into society and holding civilian jobs to be difficult. Morse has learned to lean on others, especially his wife. Together the two have learned to embrace life’s uncomfortable situations as learning experiences that make them stronger.
Morse recognizes the healing power of community through his own experiences, and enjoys witnessing the same power each week at Bible study.
“Sometimes up to 16 people show up for our Bible study. These grown men – mostly veterans – end up in tears and holding hands,” said Morse. “It’s very moving to see people who are broken wanting to rebuild themselves to be who they want to be and who their loved ones think they are. To get that feeling started is wonderful.”
*New Beginnings also houses a teen addiction program on the Opelousas campus. However, the veterans program and the teen program are on opposite sides of campus and patients do not intermingle.