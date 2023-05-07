A capital campaign is underway for the restoration of one of Lafayette’s most iconic and photographed locations.
Renowned architect A. Hays Town designed the building on St. Mary Boulevard adjacent to the modern-day Hilliard Art Museum. It served as an arts center and home to the UL Foundation after opening in the 1960s. But, for the past several years, the building has sat unused after the current museum opened in 2004 and the foundation moved elsewhere on campus because of space needs.
But, local leaders are coming together to bring the Town building back into public use with a $1.5 million renovation project that will respect its history while modernizing its functions and creating a café, enhanced event space for community activities, and classrooms to host educational events for everyone from children to seniors.
“Every day, you see people here posing for photos, so it’s obvious that people appreciate the building’s beauty and architecture. But, the interior is an underused resource. My vision is to let it be a part of the visitor experience,” said Louanne Greenwald, director of the Hilliard Art Museum. “I want people to be able to come here and see the beautiful traditional architecture of the Town building in contrast to the very contemporary architecture across the plaza and be able to enjoy a coffee and talk to their friends about what they’ve seen in the museum.”
Although the museum has an active education program, it doesn’t have a true classroom, Greenwald noted. That’s why the Town building restoration will include educational space upstairs, outfitted with state-of-the-art technology. The idea is that the room will serve multiple educational purposes, including hosting UL classes, field trips or other events for younger students, and adult art education sessions.
“This is the only art museum in Acadiana, so we serve UL but we are a community museum too,” Greenwald said. “I think we are in a unique position to be a gathering space for both campus and community.”
So far, about $1.3 million has been raised for the project. Roger Ogden, a New Orleans-based philanthropist, developer, civic leader and art collector, has pledged to match dollar-for-dollar all donations for the preservation, up to $200,000, through December. Greenwald said any funds raised above the $1.5 million target amount will go toward future programming needs.
Ogden said he was thrilled when he heard about the project. As a friend of the late Town and someone who has spent extensive time in Lafayette, Ogden said the building stands as a shining example of both Town’s architectural style and the way a structure can unify a community. By putting it back into public use, Ogden said the museum’s leadership is embracing both of those roles.
“Expanding the educational mission of the Hilliard is absolutely the right thing to do, and to use that historic building is perfect,” Ogden said. “Then, you will have a café that will enliven the whole visitor experience. The Hilliard is such a treasure to Lafayette and the region. It’s the perfect place for the university to conduct cultural outreach not just for Lafayette, but for all of Louisiana.”
Architect Kevin Gossen is leading the preservation project. Gossen has been a student of Town’s work for years, beginning as a youth when he would ride his bike near Town homes that were under construction and pitching in on work sites during the summers. During his career, Gossen has worked on renovations and additions to many local Town homes, but said the Hilliard project marks a major milestone.
“The goal is to restore the building to its original intent and aesthetic with some modifications,” Gossen said. “The architecture itself is going to be pure A. Hays Town. The furnishings and movables inside will be more of a refreshing contrast. One will complement the other.”
Gossen added that the plans call for restoring the building’s original salmon pink color, which was created in the past by grinding bricks into a powder and adding it to a mixture of lime, cement and water.
Art historian and professor Carol Reese, who wrote a book on Town’s work, said she believes the project will reinvigorate interest in his architectural style and generate even more conversations about his influence in south Louisiana and beyond.
“As I worked on the book, I began to realize that you can go into any social gathering in Louisiana and start to talk about architecture and people know the name A. Hays Town,” Reese said. “I think with this project, the Hilliard will bring even more attention to his work in a way that is both modern and respectful. A. Hays Town was known for taking details that spoke of history but that were also beautifully relevant to this part of the country and wove them into his own compositions. I think the Hilliard is taking a similar approach and it’s going to be beautiful to see the final product.”
Greenwald noted that the modern updates will include improvements to the bathrooms, adjustments to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and better functionality of the attic space so it can be used for storage. But, the structure of the building will remain intact, including the original columns, walls, flooring and staircase.
“Having known him, I know A. Hays Town would be thrilled about this project, especially the educational component,” Ogden said. “He was always thrilled to be associated with the university. I think the preservation of architecture is critically important and the best of our culture is illustrated by museums. I love what the Hilliard has done with the modern building and this project will be the perfect complement. It all fits together absolutely just right.”
The Hilliard Art Museum is located at 701 East St. Mary Boulevard in Lafayette. For more information, visit www.hilliardmuseum.org.