Name: Rev. Palmer Kennedy
School: Ascension Episcopal
Grades/Subjects: Kennedy is the chaplain of the Sugar Mill Pond campus and teaches history of religion, the writing of C.S. Lewis, introduction to philosophy and political philosophy in grades 9-12.
Why this teacher was nominated:
Rev. Kennedy is innovative, invested and energetic. He challenges his students to engage in discovery and meaningful discourse, and with a conference-based approach to essays, he helps his students to become more volved writers. Because he’s genuine and fair, students know he has their best interests in mind.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I believe professional meaning and fulfillment are found where the gifts or talents you’ve been blessed with are utilized to meet the needs of others. For me, the classrooms, hallways and students of Ascension are that joyful intersection.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
Ascension has done an excellent job adapting and making the most of what are obviously less than ideal circumstances. Positively, it has been an opportunity for growth and innovation for faculty and students. Nevertheless, we miss seeing our students’ unmasked smiling faces and the ability to gather together as a community.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
One of the great traditions of Ascension Episcopal School takes place during each year’s graduation ceremony. Our graduates distribute letters to those who they credit with making them into the men and women they have become. To educators like myself, still early in our careers, they are further confirmation that there is in fact nothing else in the world we would rather do.
