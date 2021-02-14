Teacher: Stephanie Goodrich
School: St. Thomas More Catholic High School
Grades/Subject: Social Studies
Why this teacher was nominated:
Stephanie Goodrich was recently named STM’s Educator of the Year. Her lessons have everyone in the class participating and she always wants to hear how students feel about topics being discussed. She always comes to STM with a smile that never seems to leave and a passion for teaching that will never leave her students.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I always enjoyed the school stories of my oldest sister and admired her passion and love of teaching. I was simply inspired to follow her lead into the classroom. I never regretted that decision. I cannot think of a better way to spend my day than sharing my love of history and government with the students of my Lafayette community.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
Teaching civics and American history calls for lots of discussion and collaboration among students, and not being able to work together face-to-face in groups has become challenging. Sharing ideas, talents and building camaraderie is hard when students seem to spend so much time completing tasks individually. Luckily, I have wonderfully talented coworkers that I can lean on and bounce ideas off of. Together, we always make it work.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Simply walking into my classroom and being with my students can get me through the hard times. We can share stories and ideas, laugh with each other and just be ourselves. I also rely heavily on the STM community, which never fails to lift me or any other staff member in prayer or offer help and support.
