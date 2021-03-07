Teacher: Bridgette Biagas
School: J. Wallace James Elementary
Grades/Subjects: Third grade ELA and social studies
Why this teacher was nominated:
Bridgette was in my English class many years ago. She made a lasting impression on me then and that impression became even more appreciated when she taught my little niece several years ago!
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I worked as a case manager before deciding to go back to school to be a teacher. I have always loved children, and I felt called to work with them. I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives so they could believe in themselves and grow up to BE great and FEEL great about themselves and their accomplishments.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
Educators are innovators and problem solvers. Learning is still taking place and the students are having fun. However, we are unable to take field trips, and our students and parents are missing out on family involvement opportunities. Some students are missing out on milestone performances. This makes my heart hurt for them, but I definitely understand we have to be vigilant and protect our students and families.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Seeing the smiles on my students’ faces and hearing them say, “This was the best day ever.” Also, knowing that I am helping provide some sense of normalcy is worth the extra time and effort to keep them safe.
