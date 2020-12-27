Teacher: Kallie Hayes
School: Paul Breaux Middle
Grades/Subjects: Sixth grade social studies
Why this teacher was nominated:
I have seen Kallie work endless hours to ensure that no student gets left behind. She has opted out of many things in her life to devote her time and energy toward grading papers, making lesson plans and contacting parents. She has to make sure that each child is attentive during online lessons and takes time to ensure that all students understand and can relate in some way to the lesson being taught.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was in second grade. I had a bunch of awesome teachers who inspired me. My great-aunt was a teacher as well, so it’s in the family.
How has the coronavirus changed your work the most?
Surprisingly, we have had really awesome results from the A-B days. Since the classes are smaller, I find kids are forming deeper relationships and we are having more in-depth conversations, so that has been really positive.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
It’s that moment when kids grasp the information and think it’s awesome to conquer something they have been working on.
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, click here for a submission form or email Amanda McElfresh at amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.