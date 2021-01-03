Teacher: Laynie LeBlanc
School: Broadmoor Elementary
Grade/Subject: Special education, first through fourth grades
Why this teacher was nominated:
Ms. LeBlanc quickly discerns her students’ individual needs and moves efficiently to provide them individual attention and direction. She is always researching and employing instructional methods that will intrigue and inspire her students. She is proactive in gathering family ideas, support and learning strategies for individual students’ needs.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was little. I taught my stuffed animals and took roll. When I was in high school at Lafayette High, I walked into a weight room one day and saw a class with kids with special needs. There were other students there to help them with different activities. I knew right away that was something I wanted to do. It’s almost like a calling from God, honestly.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
We can’t do some activities I like because we can’t share supplies. The main thing is not being able to go outside and play on the jungle gym. For some kids, that’s another occupational therapy technique. It also helps them socially, so it’s been hard to not be able to do that.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
My main quote is that it’s all for the kids. I don’t refer to them as my students. They are my kids. I do everything for them. It’s about what they need.
