Teacher: Claire Vincent
School: Carencro Heights Elementary
Grades/Subject: Kindergarten
Why this teacher was nominated:
Ms. Vincent is helpful, patient and understanding. She has worked with us through everything and met with us through Zoom in the evenings to discuss assignments and progress. We could not do it without her help!
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I always knew I wanted to work with children and make a difference in a child’s life. It is so important to have support and love while learning and growing, and I wanted to provide my students with that. Knowing my students feel loved and valued is all I ever want.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
The distance is the most difficult. Not being able to be hands on and in close proximities makes learning a little harder. But my students have accepted the new procedures and have blossomed. We are doing what we can with what we have, and the students are doing an awesome job adapting to all things new!
What keeps you going during the tough times?
The children and their love! They are so joyous and accepting! There is no better feeling than having a classroom full of children who enjoy learning. It is the best feeling watching that lightbulb go off when they understand something after struggling with a concept. That’s when it all pays off. It is amazing how much they grow in such a short period of time.
To nominate a Teacher of the Week, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.