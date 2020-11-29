Name: Angela McNabb
School: Martial Billeaud Elementary
Grade: Kindergarten
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. McNabb is passionate, caring, attentive, silly, loving, motivational and dedicated. I have truly never met another teacher that has found her perfect career. Mrs. McNabb was made to be a kinder teacher and my child truly does look forward to going to class each day.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I knew from a very young age that I was drawn to children. I have always loved reading and interacting with them. Teaching has always been my passion. It is extremely rewarding with smiling faces, numerous hugs and the celebration of learning.
How has the coronavirus effected your work the most?
The hardest part of COVID-19 procedures and regulations was adapting them into our daily routines. Even though things look different this year, effective teaching strategies and student engagement is still my priority. We have learned to work cooperatively, from a distance and still effectively have peer interaction.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I have so many things to be thankful for. First, our administration team is wonderful and always there to give us inspiration or boost morale when we need it the most. Second, my colleagues are like my family and are always understanding, helpful and there to provide a voice of reason. Lastly, my students always keep me going. Every day is a new day with them, filled with laughter and keeping the year interesting. Tapping into their imaginations is the most fun!
