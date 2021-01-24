Teacher: Sarah Serrette
School: Martial F. Billeaud Elementary
Grade/Subject: First grade, all subjects
Why this teacher was nominated:
Ms. Serrette is dedicated, passionate and a servant leader. She puts in her best effort to ensure all children in her class feel loved and learn to their highest potential. She spends all her extra time working hard for her students and communicating with their parents. She makes her students’ learning the top priority.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
My sister and I always had this true passion for helping kids. We were the town babysitters and for Christmas and our birthdays, we always asked for teacher-related items. One year, I got a chalkboard set with a pointer. It’s just really about a love for kids and being able to see their growth from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.
How has the coronavirus changed your work the most?
My normal routine would start off with some type of grouping, either a morning meeting or small groups to discuss homework questions or what they did the night before. Throughout the day, there was always a lot of one-on-one or small group activities. I miss that, because with the social distancing and masks, it kind of hinders all of the interactions.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
The kids are the main thing. Just seeing the smiles or the light in their eyes when they accomplish something or get something right brings joy to my heart. I also have a great group of fellow teachers and staff around me. My team and my school are amazing.
