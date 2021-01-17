Teacher: Marley Turner
School: Carencro Heights Elementary
Grade/Subject: Fourth grade math and science
Why this teacher was nominated:
Ms. Turner is a dedicated teacher who goes above and beyond to make sure all of her students are successful. She stands up for her students when no one else will. She gives them a voice. She is a mentor, cheerleader and inspiration to all of her students.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I think I always knew I wanted to work with kids. I had really great teachers who made it look like the greatest job in the world. It’s been way more challenging than I thought it would be, but also a lot more rewarding than I thought. I can’t see myself doing anything else.
How has the coronavirus changed your work the most?
I think the biggest challenge has been trying to find new ways for the kids to collaborate while still maintaining that distance. We are limited in what we can do hands-on, so we’ve had to find new ways to explore different concepts. But overall, the kids have adapted well and are grateful to be learning in person.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Definitely the students, without a doubt. They always remind you why you keep doing it. Also, my co-workers are amazing. I could not do it without my fourth grade team.
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, click here for a submission form or email Amanda McElfresh at amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.