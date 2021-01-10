Teacher: Hope Hebert
School: Dozier Elementary, Erath
Grade: Kindergarten
Why this teacher was nominated:
“Ms. Hebert is motivated, energetic, excited and always going above and beyond for her students. She has been teaching kindergarten for over 20 years and puts her heart and soul into her job every single day for the sake of the kids. She always dresses up as characters or finds other ways to make the lessons fun and interesting.”
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I became a teacher because of the influence of a woman named Sharon Moore. She and I worked together with a youth group in Milton and she was a teacher. I was in nursing at the time, but I observed her for several weeks and ended up changing my major to become a teacher. I loved the way she interacted with the kids and I knew I needed to be doing the same thing.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
The most challenging thing for me has been to broaden my own education and learn different technologies and how to teach virtually. That has made me stronger as an educator. We’ve continued doing school five days a week in person, but our administrators have required us to do some virtual lessons and use Google Classroom. It’s affected me in a positive way because it has made me broaden my horizons.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I’ve always been one to teach from the heart, so it’s just the love from the kids and wanting to be with them and make their lives better. The love I get from them brings me back to the classroom every day. It’s what God has called me to do.
