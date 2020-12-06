Name: Carina Phillips
School: South Rayne Elementary
Grade/Subject: Fourth grade math
Why this teacher was nominated:
Carina not only goes above and beyond for the students but for her school as well. She served as the Math Team Leader and is always willing to help other teachers improve their strategies and techniques. She serves as the 4-H sponsor and does many drives during the school year to give back to the local community.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
This is something that I always wanted to do ever since I was little. I enjoy working with the students and helping them learn. I like to be able to challenge them and allow them to realize their full potential.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
It’s changed everything. I’ve had to think outside the box and figure out ways to keep things fun, but educational. We cannot work in groups, so I’ve been trying to figure out other ways for the students to collaborate. We’ve definitely had to increase their technology knowledge so they can collaborate that way rather than face-to-face.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I try to come in each and every day with a positive attitude. Sometimes, the kids’ home life is not the best, so I always let them know that the classroom is a positive space and we’re going to start the day fresh. Just setting that example and those expectations as soon as they come in every day really makes a difference.
