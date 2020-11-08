Teacher: Kim Pitre
School: Milton Elementary/Middle
Grade and subject: 5th grade ELA
Why this teacher was nominated:
“My family had to quarantine due to COVID and Mrs. Pitre kept us up on all information that may have been missed and even reminders of upcoming deadlines. She even dropped items off so that my child didn’t get behind, knowing we had a positive case of COVID in our home.”
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I’ve just really loved kids from the time I was really young. I enjoy helping them grow.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
Besides doing more sanitizing and wearing masks, I feel like much of school is the same. The kids came in and were ready to go. They are focused and working hard. We are all enjoying school.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
The “aha” moments when kids get it and feel success. It also means a lot when parents tell me their kids love to read. I’ve had parents tell me that their child had friends over and talked about our book clubs. That’s really exciting to me, the fact that when they are outside of school, they talk about books they are reading in class. My purpose is not to create test takers, but to create children who enjoy reading and who read for the rest of their lives.
To nominate a teacher, visit www.theacadianaadvocate.com.