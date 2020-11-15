Teacher: Kirstin Stanberry
School: Edgar Martin Middle
Grades and subject: Visual arts, grades 5-8
Why this teacher was nominated:
“Kirstin had to learn not only what it means to be a new teacher, but also how to adapt to new technology and regulations due to COVID-19. She has worked many late nights to turn her classroom into a creative place where students could express themselves through art.”
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
When I was at UL, I was originally majoring in graphic design. I was sitting behind a computer all day and felt like there was something more I should be doing. I also enjoy being around people and teaching, so I changed my major to visual arts education and I’m so happy that I did. I love seeing how excited the students are to learn and grow with me as I continue to learn and grow myself.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
This is my very first year teaching, so it’s been a new experience. The biggest thing is that I have had to pay a good bit out of my own salary to help provide students with everything they need. They each needed their own art kit since every student cannot share supplies and they are doing assignments at home. I’ve also spent a lot of time outside of school to make students their sketchbooks and make sure they have everything to work on assignments at home.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I love seeing how happy the students are. It gives them a break from other subjects, a little breathing room and a way to discover more about themselves. They always get excited to enter competitions and participate in community projects. Even during COVID-19, they can do those things virtually. The amount of support the students get and how supportive they are of each other really keeps me going.
