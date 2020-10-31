This fall, teachers have joined the ranks of front-line workers as thousands of Acadiana students went back to school, either virtually or in the classroom.
They have juggled public safety protocols, developed creative approaches to distance and in-person learning, all while all while looking out for the health of themselves, their students and their families.
That’s why The Acadiana Advocate Advocate is partnering with Horace Mann Insurance to recognize the profession by naming teachers of the week.
Supporting educators is the core mission at Horace Mann Insurance. The company was founded in 1965 by two teachers who offered auto insurance at a discounted rate for fellow educators. Since then, the company has grown into one of the largest multi-line insurance companies in the country, offering benefits to teachers including retirement planning, life insurance, supplemental policies, disability policies and more.
“Taking part in this program is a perfect fit for us,” said LaSonja Dunbar, an Acadiana-based Horace Mann agent. “This is phenomenal and this recognition couldn’t come at a better time. I’m on campuses every day, and so many teachers are overwhelmed right now. To give them some recognition is going to go a long way to help boost their spirits.”
Dunbar said the program is also another way for Horace Mann to show their support for teachers outside of their normal business interactions.
“It’s going to be great to let teachers know that we care about them outside of our day-to-day work,” she said. “We really are here to support them in every way possible.”
To nominate someone deserving of the honor, go to https://advocate.upickem.net/engine/welcome.aspx?contestid=673451 and fill out the form there.
All instructional personnel are eligible from kindergarten through 12th grade at any public, private or charter school.
A teacher will be selected each week. The winner will be publicly recognized by The Acadiana Advocate in the newspaper, online and on social media, and each will receive a $100 gift card.