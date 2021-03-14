Teacher: Roxanne Guillory
School: Academy of the Sacred Heart
Grades/Subjects: Upper School English Department Chair and Honors Program Director
Why this teacher was nominated:
She inspires students to become deep thinkers and to dive into difficult concepts and hard work. She pushes students to become avid readers and passionate activists for the greater good of the community.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I find enormous fulfillment in guiding adolescents in their learning and giving them the tools and affirmation they need to express their ideas with courage and conviction. I know my students will be tomorrow’s leaders, and I am humbled by the opportunity to participate in their intellectual, social and spiritual formation.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
I simultaneously teach students in my classroom, remote classrooms and at home. I have had to discover new ways to develop the kind of learning community in which ideas thrive. You may see a student talking on her phone to a peer who is learning at home or a child projected on the screen as she contributes to class discussion.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
The affirmations from students sustain me in this work. I often look back at students’ loving words of gratitude to give me energy to carry on. I also have many gifts from students displayed around my classroom. I still find notes tucked in books and classroom crannies by loving pranksters many years ago.