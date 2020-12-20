Teacher: Alicia Lasalle
School: Youngsville Middle
Grades/Subjects: Sixth grade English
Why this teacher was nominated:
Alicia is smart, engaged, driven, passionate and determined. She goes above and beyond to make sure students are fully prepared for the assignments, even during the pandemic. She will only do for others, especially her students.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
It actually took me a while to decide to become a teacher. I changed my major several times. I realized I wanted to work with teens, and teaching just works for me. It’s something I love to do. I taught for three years, then took a year off, but I missed it too much so I went back.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
As far as teaching, it hasn’t changed how we deliver the lessons, but it has made us more aware of safety and hygiene. We’ve also had to get used to the hybrid model of teaching and learning. But as teachers, we adapt and we make it work.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I used to have a hard time at the beginning of the year until some other teachers told me, “Wait until you see the growth.” They were absolutely right. It’s amazing to see how much kids improve. Even though we’ve had to adapt and change so much, the kids are still learning and that’s very rewarding.
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, click here for a submission form or email Amanda McElfresh at amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.