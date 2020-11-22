Name: Nawiskie Green
School: Evangeline Elementary
Grades/Subject: Green is a special education teacher for students with autism in grades 1-5.
Why this teacher was nominated:
Ms. Green is motivated, compassionate, helpful and friendly. She goes above and beyond to ensure her students’ educational needs are a priority.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I spent over 15 years working in criminal justice and social service, but I dreamed of teaching every day. My mom was a teacher and her passion has always been an inspiration for me. Eventually I decided to obtain my certification. Three years later, here I am. My only regret is not following my heart sooner.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
It has definitely changed the way things run on a day-to-day basis. Navigating between ensuring the safety of my students and delivering quality instruction has come naturally. Of course, there is the concern that things can go wrong, but I decided to embrace each day with a positive attitude. Ultimately, I want to see my students make progress and achieve their academic goals.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I reflect on the lessons and foundation my parents instilled in me. I have a wonderful support system with my family and friends. Deep down, knowing that I can impact a student’s life motivates me, not only as a teacher, but as a person. If I can be the “light” for at least one student, I will keep going.
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, click here to submit a nomination form or email Amanda McElfresh at amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.