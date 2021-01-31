Teacher: Anne Lasseigne
School: Southside High
Grade/Subject: Special education
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Lasseigne goes out of her way to not only make sure her students are excelling, but she also helps out in other Special Education classes to make sure those students and new teachers are excelling, too. She advocates for her students and goes above and beyond to make sure her students’ needs are met.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I have been teaching Special Education for 22 years. I have always enjoyed children, but the Special Education population needs a voice. I am that voice.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
We have become more dependent on technology. I have students who attend school and I also have to Zoom with virtual students. It is very hectic, but meeting with the students is refreshing. Our students normally go out in the community and work, but that program is not functioning at this time due to COVID-19. However, my students run the Shark Coffee & Snack Shack to give them employability skills. We are just beginning our operations for the year.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Our students love to be here and enjoy being with their classmates and working at the Coffee & Snack Shack. Teaching at Southside High is rewarding. The students and parents are FINTASTIC!
