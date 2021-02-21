Teacher: Ashley Dugas
School: Episcopal School of Acadiana
Grades/Subjects: Algebra I, geometry and AP Statistics for seventh to 12th grades.
Why this teacher was nominated:
Dugas has taught at ESA since 2009. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UL. Aside from her teaching duties, Dugas is the longtime ESA quiz bowl coach and president of the Louisiana Quiz Bowl Association.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I actually wanted to be a veterinarian for the longest time. It wasn’t until my senior year in high school when I was helping a friend understand some math homework when she said, “You should be a teacher!” I had never really thought about it before, but I realized I enjoyed helping people try to figure out what helps them connect with a challenging topic.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
It has definitely pushed me outside of my comfort zone. I’ve had to think creatively with technology to help make sure that any student who had to be quarantined wouldn’t miss a beat. I’ve also realized how networking with teachers around the country can really help. We are all in this together and willing to help each other.
What keeps you going even during the tough times?
Making sure I “power down” away from technology, especially in the evenings with my family. We can easily get caught up in the social media game and troubles of the world, but we need to focus on the people that matter to us. Taking breaks helps me de-stress and reminds me that I’m grateful to have the people I love around me. Also, my students keep me going. They are so resilient and handling things better than most adults I know.
