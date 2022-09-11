Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon.
A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
“Patients come in with several reasons as to why they’re seeking cosmetic surgery, but it almost always comes back to there being something about themselves that they would like improved in order to restore their confidence,” Dr. Kennedy said. “My goal is to work with each patient to identify what that is, and what kind of changes they are looking to make. From there, we come up with a plan for the patient that is achievable, safe, and that will give them the best result.”
Dr. Kennedy said that most patients – both men and women – often express a desire to turn back the clock to look like a younger, refreshed version of themselves. Since making any permanent facial changes is a big step, most people have been considering the idea for months or even years and have an idea of what they want the end result to be.
“Patients will often bring in a photo of themselves from when they were younger. They usually have something specific that they are looking to improve, which helps to visualize their goals and to create their surgical plan,” Dr. Kennedy said. “It’s really nice to get to know my patients and discuss with them what has changed about their appearance. My goal is to create an individualized surgical plan for each patient that will give them a lasting, natural result.”
Many procedures can be performed without the need for general anesthesia, and will be performed at the Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics office. However, for procedures requiring greater levels of anesthesia, Dr. Kennedy will perform surgery at a local surgery center. Sutures are typically removed one week after surgery. Most people return to social activities and in-person interactions within two to four weeks following surgery.
Dr. Kennedy said she was attracted to the Hubbell team because of their longstanding positive reputation in the community, as well as their willingness to embrace new techniques. The practice is known for offering innovative products and services, but only after thoroughly researching them for efficacy and safety, not simply because something is a recent fad or trend.
“The trends in plastic surgery have shifted towards a more natural result,” Dr. Kennedy pointed out. “My goal is for my patients to appear natural and refreshed, without appearing overdone. Many newer techniques in cosmetic surgery aim to preserve existing facial structures and lend long-term results. I am grateful to have trained at some of the nation’s top institutions, where I was able to learn these techniques, and I’m excited to be able to offer these procedures to my patients.”
For Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics, the addition of Dr. Kennedy to the staff means its patients can receive an entire range of skin care services in one location. This includes cosmetic procedures, dermatology services and medical spa treatments.
“Both before and after someone comes in for surgery, there is a need to have a good maintenance routine for their skin,” Dr. Kennedy noted. “Having all of those services under one roof here in Lafayette is an amazing opportunity for patients because they don’t have to seek referrals or travel around town. They are able to accomplish all of their aesthetic goals at one location.”
Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics is located at 309 Settlers Trace Boulevard, Suite 100, in Lafayette. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.skinexpert.com or call 337-989-7272.