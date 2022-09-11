When Lynette Boyd was working for a home health agency in the 1990s, she often fielded calls from people interested in services that the agency didn’t provide. Moved by their plights, Boyd decided to take action.
“I care about those people, so I decided to open my own business because I knew there was a need,” Boyd said. “There were calls every day from people looking for care for elderly and children, both with and without disabilities. I knew there were people in Lafayette who needed something I could provide.”
This year, L&D Community Care, the company Boyd founded, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. While there have been continuing challenges, the mission remains the same.
“We are here to provide quality personal care and support to citizens who want to remain in their homes,” Boyd said. “Everyone has the right to live life as they choose. They shouldn’t be forced into a nursing home or a group home. Our goal is to ensure those individual needs are being met, with a focus on person-centered planning.”
L&D Community Care provides in-home services to the elderly and people with disabilities. Individuals can receive services through government waivers, Medicaid or private pay. Each person receives a care plan that is specific to their needs, although plans can include hygiene care, household chores, engagement activities, sitting, respite services for family members and more.
To ensure all of these services are provided at the highest possible level, Boyd said she places an emphasis on hiring quality staff members. Like all industries, hiring and retention has been a challenge in recent years, but L&D Community Care has taken several steps to address the issue.
“We always look for people who are reliable, responsible, caring and have a positive attitude,” Boyd said. “We’ve always made sure that their pay is over minimum wage. We’ve raised everybody’s rates and given monthly bonuses. I think how you treat people is also really important. If you show respect to your employees, they’re going to be more willing to go the extra mile. That’s really important to me.”
Today, L&D Community Care has about 45 office staff members and 300 employees serving clients in the field.
To ensure citizens receive the most up-to-date services possible, Boyd and her team regularly read through all new information from the state and federal governments to see what changes have been made to regulations and waivers.
“It’s not an easy industry to take on,” she said. “Things change every month, so we have to go through every single page and make sure we have the correct procedures and policies. It’s challenging, but it doesn’t stop us. We fight for our clients. I will go up against the state any day of the year if I feel there are services that people need. I’ve never had a problem doing that.”
Although L&D Community Care has reached a major milestone, the company isn’t resting on its laurels. Boyd’s son has helped take the reins in managing the Lafayette office. She is considering offering wellness services such as aromatherapy. There have been brief discussions about expansion, but Boyd is more focused on quality than quantity.
“I don’t want to be the biggest, but I do want to take care of families. That’s always been my passion,” Boyd said. “There are so many people who don’t even know that services like ours exist. There are families who are overwhelmed with being caretakers but don’t want to put a loved one in a nursing home. I want them to know they have options.”
L&D Community Care has locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Marksville. For more information, visit www.ldcommunitycare.com.