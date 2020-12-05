A Lafayette Christmas tradition will continue this year, albeit in a different format.
Lafayette Ballet Theatre will offer two virtual performances of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20. Tickets are now available at www.lafayetteballettheatre.org. A ticket will allow the purchaser to watch the performance online on one of those dates.
The performances will be filmed in advance at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. About 150 dancers will be featured, including leading guest artists from the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
“So many people have told us that Christmas in Acadiana is just not Christmas without ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Mitzi Heath, who serves as Co-Artistic Director of Lafayette Ballet Theatre along with her sister Shannon. “This is also our 20th anniversary of ‘The Nutcracker.’ That is another reason we had to make this show happen. We want the community to enjoy the beauty of it and share part of their Christmas season with us.”
For the past several weeks, dancers have been rehearsing for the performances. They must wear masks, wash hands when entering and leaving and stay six feet apart unless the choreography calls for a closer distance. Heath said the enthusiasm among the dancers has been inspiring.
“They are here multiple times a week and on weekends,” she said. “As a dancer, these performances are what you work for. There is absolutely nothing like being on stage. The experience and opportunities ‘The Nutcracker’ provides our community is vital.”
For the past 38 years, Lafayette Ballet Theatre has provided those opportunities for local dancers. Adult dancers are paid and work under professional contracts, which allows them to pursue their artistic careers while staying close to home.
“I think that for those who are interested in the performing arts, ballet is such a rich art,” Mitzi said. It teaches valuable life lessons of discipline, self-motivation and focus. “So many dancers have become important leaders in our community. They are the doctors and the lawyers and the teachers. The structure and training and work ethic shapes them. I am so happy that we can be a part of their lives.”
“The Nutcracker” will mark the first performance in several months for Lafayette Ballet Theatre. Heath said everything was in place for performances of “Cinderella” on March 27 and 28. Two weeks before, they learned those shows would have to be canceled.
“That was a huge hit, financially and otherwise,” she said. “The money had already been spent. The costumes were done. The scenery had been bought. We just had to stop very suddenly. It really was a huge blow.”
However, the hope is that “The Nutcracker” will mark a bit of a renewed start. The performances of “Cinderella” have been rescheduled for March 2021. In addition, the organization is looking at resuming some of its outreach initiatives in a virtual format in the coming months.
“What most people don’t realize is that 80 percent of our budget is spent in Acadiana,” Shannon Heath said. “The performances of ‘The Nutcracker’ cost about $170,000. A production like ‘Peter Pan’ costs about $240,000, and 80 percent of that is spent here. The economic impact is really important to the community.”
Tickets to the virtual performances of “The Nutcracker” are $100 each for a regular ticket or $250 each for a VIP ticket that includes bonus content. Performance packs with tickets for both sessions are also available. Processing fees apply. To purchase tickets, visit www.lafayetteballettheatre.org.
FAQ: What you need to know about Lafayette Ballet Theatre
What is Lafayette Ballet Theatre?
Founded in 1982, Lafayette Ballet Theatre is a non-profit performing arts organization, committed to educating and developing local artists by offering the highest standards of classical dance training and performances. The organization normally presents multiple full-length classical story ballets each year and conducts multiple educational outreach programs. All adult LBT artists are paid and work under professional employment contracts.
What are some common misconceptions about Lafayette Ballet Theatre?
The organization is completely independent and not state-funded. Revenue from performances covers about 50 percent of LBT’s expenses.
“I think the community thinks that the performances completely pay for themselves,” Artistic Director Shannon Heath said. “When they see a big audience, they assume the organization is well-funded and doesn’t need any help. The truth is that we rely so much on the community to continue to offer the performances, scholarships and outreach.”
What type of outreach work does LBT do in the local community?
For the past 25 years, LBT has provided more than 200 complimentary tickets to local children in shelters and underserved communities for every performance offered in the Heymann Center. This program is titled, A Night At the Ballet. This gives students the opportunity to see a live ballet performance, usually for the first time. There are also multiple financial scholarship awards for training and performing. Previous outreach programs include backstage tours, plus student demonstrations in schools and at the theatre.
How has COVID-19 affected Lafayette Ballet Theatre?
The virus restrictions have forced the cancellation of most LBT events. Spring performances of “Cinderella” were canceled. They are tentatively rescheduled for March 2021. Many other LBT programs are also on hold.
“COVID has turned us around in terms of outreach. There has been so much we cannot do,” Shannon Heath said. “We are hoping to provide virtual performances to some youth groups in the coming months.”
How can the community help Lafayette Ballet Theatre?
The most immediate way is to purchase a ticket for a virtual performance of “The Nutcracker.” Those performances will be on December 19 and 20. An auction is also being planned in which about 15 local artists will provide one-of-a-kind painted nutcrackers that will then be available for bids. Tax-deductible donations can be made anytime at www.lafayetteballettheatre.org.
Meet the Leaders
Who: Mitzi and Shannon Heath
Title: Artistic Directors
Organization: Lafayette Ballet Theatre
How did you end up in these roles?
Mitzi and Shannon’s father passed away at age 30. Following his death, their mother moved all three of her daughters to be near family in Lafayette. Many people urged her to involve the girls in an activity. Since she always loved dancing and music, she enrolled the girls in ballet as soon as she could. The girls continued with ballet and worked with large companies across the country. As they got older, they wanted to provide the same opportunities in Lafayette.
“There was not a professional ballet company/ school here in Lafayette,” Shannon said. “We wanted to provide dancers with an opportunity to train seriously here and pursue a career while still in Lafayette. It was to fill a need in Lafayette to pay artists so they could stay home and have their careers here.”
What is the most rewarding part of your work?
“Working with the children and young adults and shaping their lives in a way that changes their view of things,” Mitzi said. “We had an incredible program last year to give ballet classes to children with special needs. That was the most incredible thing I ever saw. Children should dance if they want to, no matter what their abilities are. Dance can change your life in so many ways. It can reshape your whole life.”
What is the most challenging part of your work?
“Getting the community to be aware of what LBT provides our community, and our youth,” Mitzi said. “It’s the constant struggle of being a small staff and doing almost everything ourselves.”
What has your work taught you about the people of Lafayette?
“There are incredible people here who have worked hard and pushed this company to greater heights,” Shannon said. “I think this community pulls together, especially for our youth. The arts provide vital opportunities, education and entertainment. We’ve learned there is a tremendous amount of talent here and our sustainability is important to the community.
What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?
Both women enjoy spending time with their families. In addition, their mother, Patty Heath, does the costumes for all Lafayette Ballet Theatre performances and their sister, Lynnie Heath, has a dance supply store, which allows them work together.