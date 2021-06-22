With most local restaurants now back to normal operations after the pandemic, the EatLafayette campaign is in full swing.
The campaign runs from June 22 to September 12. During that time, residents and tourists alike are encouraged to enjoy delicious specials and menu staples from more than 100 locally-owned restaurants.
Although many restaurants serve up Cajun and Creole dishes, there are dozens who offer cuisine inspired from around the world, including Greek, Asian, Italian and Indian fare, among others.
“EatLafayette really is an opportunity to get out of your comfort zone. All of our local chefs have so much talent and creativity,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel. “This year, the answer to the question ‘where to eat tonight?’ is to eat Lafayette and try someplace you have never been to before.”
This year, EatLafayette enthusiasts are encouraged to check in each time they dine at a participating restaurant using a digital passport. Individuals can sign up for the passport online at www.eatlafayette.com. The passport is then automatically delivered to you via text and email, with the ability to create a home screen icon for easy access. The icon is then used to check in to any participating restaurant and receive information on EatLafayette specials.
Each time a person checks in to a restaurant using the passport, they receive an entry for a drawing for a grand prize of a three-night stay for two to Nashville, Tennessee, including airfare.
“The more you check in, the more opportunities you have to win,” Berthelot said.
The selection of EatLafayette restaurants includes both new and established eateries from across the area that offer meals for all types of appetites, whether you’re looking for a quick snack, a plate lunch, a sandwich or poboy, sweet treat, a fine dining experience or anything in between.
This year’s edition of EatLafayette is even more meaningful since restaurants had to shut down dine-in service for several months last year. Berthelot noted that local eateries were able to pivot to takeout and delivery options, but are now open and ready to welcome people to enjoy their food in a safe environment with friends and family.
For information on participating restaurants, EatLafayette specials, the digital passport and more, visit www.eatlafayette.com.