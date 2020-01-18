In his first several years as a physician, Dr. Stanley Foster helped heal patients in some dire situations.
There was the time he was on call in an emergency room in Alexandria. A quiet weekend took a turn on a Sunday night when a young woman was brought in with spine and pelvic fractures after being thrown from a motorcycle. Foster operated on her and repaired the breaks the next day, marking the first time anyone had performed such a procedure in the Alexandria area.
In a separate case, a woman suffered two pelvic fractures and two severe knee injuries when a platform fell on her. Foster worked to repair and reconstruct all of the damage successfully.
“She still comes from Baton Rouge to Lafayette to see me,” Foster said. “When she needed a knee replacement several years later, she came to me and we were able to help her.”
When he was faced with severe cases or patients with multiple injuries, Foster said he always felt confident in his training to provide the best possible outcome.
“You have to treat the patient as a whole person, determine the most serious problems, develop a plan and just treat it sequentially,” he said. “You just follow everything the way you are taught.”
Foster’s medical career took a turn in 1995, when he was forced to stop performing surgeries because of a neck injury that left him with limited feeling in his left hand. But his practice continued, with Foster specializing in problems with the spine, lower back and neck.
“Not everybody needs surgery,” he pointed out. “In some cases, we can do injections and physical therapy to solve the problem. But if you do need surgery, I will refer the patient to the appropriate person.”
Although he is no longer in the operating room, Foster still regularly attends meetings and trainings. He’ll perform mock surgeries on cadavers or models to help himself learn what other surgeons are doing.
“I’m still board-certified and current in all of my certifications,” he said. “As far as education and technology, I’m as up-to-date as anybody. That has been really important to me.”
Foster has also adapted to changes in the business side of the medical world, particularly when it comes to technology.
“It’s become much more computerized than it ever was,” he said. “We now have electronic medical records, which have really changed the way an office practice works. There are more rules and regulations that we have to follow. Medicine is almost more of a business nowadays, so it’s especially important to keep the doctor/patient relationship in the forefront.”
Having successful outcomes as a result of those relationships is a key reason Foster still enjoys practicing, and a reminder he passes on to medical students and young doctors.
“If you want to be a doctor, you have to work hard and study hard, but the rewards are absolutely outstanding,” he said.
When he isn’t working, Foster enjoys spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren. He also likes the outdoors, including activities like fishing and hunting.
Foster is a native of Many, Louisiana. He attended Northwestern State University, where he was an offensive tackle on the football team. Following that, he completed medical school at the LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. Foster performed an internship in pediatrics in Baton Rouge and a residency in orthopaedic surgery in the Charity Hospital System in New Orleans.