Dr. John Schutte has done a lot of work in his life. He’s welded and worked offshore. He’s done ranch work and laid pipe. But his most rewarding work has come as an orthopaedic surgeon.
“You have a chance to take somebody that is at a stop in their life, step in and do something new to help them,” Schutte said. “Three months later, their problem can be gone. They’re working, going to school, going to church, resuming their lives. It puts those issues behind them and restores their quality of life.”
Although it has become his life’s work – Schutte has been practicing orthopaedics since 1980 – it wasn’t necessarily his first choice. He initially went to LSU with the idea of potentially becoming a veterinarian. Because Schutte always had an interest in science and biology, he decided to switch to pre-med. He was doing a family practice rotation one day when two orthopaedic surgeons needed an extra assistant in the operating room.
“They needed somebody to help them hold a leg, so they scrubbed me in,” Schutte recalled. “Eventually, they started letting me do more and more. It was something I was really attracted to. I really liked solving the kinds of problems that I was seeing in orthopaedics.”
These days, Schutte is the principle medical director of Lafayette General Health Orthopaedic Services. The position allows him to stay close to his roots. As a child, Schutte lived in Lafayette until the age of three. Because of his father’s work, the family then moved to Buras and other Louisiana towns before settling in Metairie. His mother is a native of Sunset, and both of his parents attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
During his career, Schutte has seen numerous changes in the medical field. Advanced technology helps doctors see and diagnose problems more quickly and accurately. New devices, including the Mako Robotic Arm, can be used for joint replacements. Materials are greatly improved.
“When I first started, if someone had a broken leg, they were in traction for six weeks, then a body cast for six more weeks,” he said. “Nowadays, if you break a leg on a Saturday, we fix it on Saturday afternoon and by Sunday, you’re standing up and moving around on crutches. That’s a tremendous improvement in the level of care we can now provide.”
However, some things haven’t changed. Schutte noted that the human anatomy remains the same, as does the importance of a good bedside manner. It’s advice he now passes on to young surgeons or those considering a career in medicine.
“You have to love it and be very particular about your work,” he said. “I think it’s really important to keep in perspective that you are treating a human being and trying to give them the best care possible. If that is your motivation, you are going to do fine.”
When he isn’t working, Schutte enjoys riding his bike, fishing, hunting and traveling. He also likes spending time with his wife Mary and their four adult children. His son Steven is engaged, while his daughter Madeline is a newlywed. His son Nicholas is a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design, and his daughter Eleanor is in law school in New Orleans.
“They’re all moving on, but we still spend a lot of time together,” he said. “We’re very proud of them.”