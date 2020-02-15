Dr. Adam Kennedy had a first-hand look at the medical field from a young age.
His mother was a longtime certified registered nurse anesthetist. Patients who knew about her skills often requested her to be a part of their surgical team. When Kennedy was a child, his mom would sometimes sneak him into the doctors’ lounge at the Surgery Center for a donut.
“Those two things really stuck with me as a kid. I knew I wanted to be a doctor,” Kennedy said.
Although Kennedy researched a possible ear, nose and throat specialty in LSU’s medical school, he ultimately decided on orthopaedics.
“I love working with my hands,” he said. “Working with your hands and fixing fractures, there’s pretty quick gratification. It’s very rewarding.”
In his practice, Kennedy sees both pediatric and adult patients. He works on various types of orthopaedic surgeries, including repairing fractures, joint replacement, arthroscopic surgery, hand surgery and more. New technology, including robotic devices, have helped make many of these procedures easier on patients.
“Technology is always changing the field of medicine,” he said. “When conservative treatment fails, we go the route of surgery. We’re always trying to find the least invasive way to make the biggest impact on our patient.”
For Kennedy, the chance to practice in Lafayette is extra-rewarding. He grew up in Lafayette and graduated from St. Thomas More Catholic High School. When the opportunity arose to work at Lafayette General, Kennedy knew it was the right place for him.
“It’s a huge privilege to be a part of somebody’s life and go with them on their journey to recovery and healing,” he said. “Most people don’t expect to end up in an ortho office. It’s about treating them like family, and it’s been a great honor to be back in Lafayette. They took care of me growing up, and now I’ve seen some of my old coaches and teachers in our clinic. It’s a privilege to be a part of their journey and returning them back to an active lifestyle.”
In fact, Kennedy is so invested in his patients’ well-being that he often will give them his personal cell phone number in case they need to reach him at any time.
“Normally, any patient who I’m concerned about will have the number,” he said. “I’ve never had a problem with it. When you treat them like family, it becomes very easy to take care of them.”
Kennedy has an active life away from the office. He and his wife have four children, ages 11, 9, 7 and 5. They all love camping and are frequent visitors to several Louisiana state parks for outdoor trips.
In addition, Kennedy usually has a project going on at home, since he collects and restores antique furniture. He finds the pieces “in completely random places,” he said with a laugh.
“My parents were in the antique business and I’ve kind of picked up the bug,” he said. “It’s very enjoyable to take a piece and work on it and bring it back to life. Currently, I’m working on a 76-drawer antique hardware cabinet. That’s the one in the garage right now.”