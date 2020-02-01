Dr. Blaine Walton is a South Louisiana man through and through.
He grew up on a rice, soybean and crawfish farm near Estherwood and went to school in nearby Crowley. As a member of a Catholic family strong in its faith, he considered becoming a priest. Ultimately, he decided to head to LSU in Baton Rouge to major in biological and agricultural engineering, thinking he may end up working in the oil and gas industry.
While at LSU, he met a fellow engineering major who was planning to go to medical school. As they talked about the similarities between the careers, the wheels started turning in Walton’s mind.
“It seemed to be a calling,” Walton said. “The idea of doing something that would allow me to be of service to others, to help people and to make a difference in their lives really appealed to me.”
As an undergraduate, Walton worked with materials used in joint replacements. That exposure, combined with his experience working with tools and farm equipment, sparked an interest in orthopaedics. After graduating from the LSU medical school in New Orleans and completing his residency there, he worked in orthopaedic trauma in Birmingham, Alabama before coming back to Louisiana. Walton is now the primary orthopaedic traumatologist for Lafayette General.
In his role, Walton often sees patients immediately after they have suffered major injuries. He credits the team approach at Lafayette General with making sure they receive the best possible care.
“When you have good backup and you know patients are taken care of, it makes it easier for us to all take our turn stepping in,” Walton said. “That helps you from getting overwhelmed. A lot of it is just taking one injury at a time and going through a progression on how to help this person get back to a normal life.”
One of Walton’s most memorable success stories was being part of the team that treated a local woman who sustained severe injuries in a 2014 car crash. Walton was responsible for repairing the patient’s broken pelvis after the accident.
“In the beginning, I got to know her family really well, but she and I never spoke until much later,” Walton said. “That was one of the first big pelvis surgeries here, because it was typically done in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. But we were able to keep her here in Lafayette and get it fixed. We eventually did get to know each other and she’s just the most wonderful person. I was invited to her wedding. We’ve gotten to know each other very well and we stay in touch. She’s one that I won’t ever forget.”
When he isn’t healing patients, Walton has a busy family life. He and his wife are the proud parents of three daughters and one son, ages 14, 12, 9 and 6. They stay busy throughout the year with fun outings, but one family tradition is an annual trip to a place they have never been before.
Walton said one of his favorite family trips was to the southwest United States. Their stops included the Grand Canyon, the Four Corners region and several national parks.
“My wife planned it all and just did an amazing job,” he said. “We must have stopped in four or five national parks. That was a great trip. We loved that one and still talk about it a lot.”
And even though Walton didn’t always envision himself as a physician, these days he can’t imagine any other career path.
“Even with all the new restrictions and regulations in medicine, I still think that if this is your calling and something you want to do, you will find a way to do it and make sure you are treating patients the best way possible,” he said. “I would not have picked any other career, even knowing what I know now about the healthcare industry. Once I knew this was my calling, nothing was going to change my mind.”