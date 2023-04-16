On a recent afternoon, Nabil Loli was tidying up Cedar Grocery after the lunch rush. After 42 years at the same location on Jefferson Street, there’s still a crowd each weekday lining up to grab a sandwich, salad, soup, meat pie or other international delicacy. The business technically shuts down at 2 p.m., but when a local businessman walked in a few minutes after closing time and asked if there was any kibbeh still available, Loli happily obliged, asking the customer about his business and family as he prepared the order.
Those relationships with customers and Loli’s willingness to adapt to the community’s changing desires are the main reasons Cedar Grocery continues to thrive. Originally created as a store where international students from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette could purchase groceries reminiscent of their home countries, it has evolved into a downtown Lafayette cornerstone that has served generations.
“I have a lot of customers who used to come here with their parents and now they bring their children,” Loli said. “There were two brothers in town yesterday who now live in Chicago and San Francisco. They brought their children to Lafayette to show them where they grew up and they came by Cedar Grocery because they used to come here so often. There are so many memories tied to this place. When people tell me that, it keeps me going.”
Loli arrived in Lafayette from Syria in the late 1970s to join his brother, who was teaching at UL at the time. The rest of the family joined them a few years later and decided to go into business with a store that would sell grocery items that were difficult to find, such as spices, cooking oils and desserts from European and Middle Eastern companies. The store became a hit as word spread beyond the UL campus.
“We had items from South America, India, Russia, Greece, Italy and other countries. It was a surprise for people at the time because it was so new. I used to get schools that would bring the kids here for tours to show them about different cultures,” Loli recalled. “Lafayette’s economy was bad at the time, but we survived because we worked hard together. When the local residents started learning about the products we sold, that’s when things really took off.”
Some customers suggested Loli expand Cedar Grocery into a deli that would sell food items. He took the advice to heart, creating a menu of lunch-friendly items that continue to incorporate the flavors and ingredients of other countries. As the years have passed, the deli has become the most important part of Cedar Grocery’s business, since online shopping and big box stores have made it easier for people to find grocery items. Loli has adapted, expanding the deli seating area and discontinuing grocery items that don’t sell well anymore.
“The deli is about 90 percent of our sales now,” he said. “It’s a good mix of people who have come here for a long time and new faces. People talk about the fact that we have good sandwiches and good food. I focus more on the quality instead of the quantity. People still walk in and say that they love the aroma of the cooking.”
Now 64 years old and easing into semi-retirement, Loli is still happy operating Cedar Grocery for four hours each weekday, but has leaned more into his artistic side in recent years. A self-taught artist, Loli’s paintings adorn the walls and windows at Cedar Grocery. He has joined a local art association and his work has appeared in numerous shows, garnering awards and recognition. As he moves into this new stage in his life, Loli said the warm welcome he has received from the Lafayette arts community has been just as meaningful as the way people embraced his family’s store.
“I would sell some paintings on the side and people would ask me about them, but it was in a very low-key way,” he said. “I decided to start promoting my art and putting myself out there more. It’s been well-received and I’m excited about this. Cedar Grocery made me and I’m still happy to come here every day. But, once we are closed, I focus on my art because that’s my passion now. I love painting and it’s so wonderful that people have been so receptive to it.”
Cedar Grocery is located at 1115 Jefferson Street in Lafayette.
