Troy Primeaux (aka Primo) wasn’t born in El Paso, Texas, but he suspects the region’s influences had a lifelong impact after his parents spent time there during his father’s military career.
“When my mom was pregnant, she and my dad cooked and ate a lot of Mexican food and listened to ranchero music,” he said. “That might explain why I’m a spicy kind of guy and I’ve always been into music.”
The family eventually settled in Crowley, where Primeaux spent his afternoons playing his guitar and listening to the latest tunes. His own decision to become a musician turned into a success. He performed for years in a psychedelic Southern rock band, traveling to shows all across the country. The band dismantled when the drummer was injured in a severe car accident, but Primeaux stayed with music, working behind the scenes and even producing a Grammy-nominated song that was featured in director Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”
Still, with his wife Kara’s encouragement, Primeaux thought he could do something more with his life. He enrolled in UL with the intent of getting a nursing degree. He had about two semesters left when he realized he wanted to go in a different direction.
“It wasn’t about the academics. For me, it was the struggle to shake off the work when I went home,” he said. “I saw people when they were not at their best and it was hard to let that go. I was always kind and gave it my all, but I don’t know that I had any more left to give.”
As luck would have it, Primeaux also had a work study job in UL’s horticulture department, mostly doing clerical duties. He became friends with professors and experts in the building. The discussion turned to pepper seeds, and Primeaux started imagining what flavors he could develop by mixing different types of seeds together. The UL staff was encouraging and prompted Primeaux to change his major. His family was wary about whether Primeaux could make a living with peppers, but like he did with music, he decided to follow his dreams.
“When I started this whole thing, I was thinking about what I could do that was similar to rock and roll, that gave me the same feeling, but that I could do legally in my own backyard,” he said.
The business took off with the release of 7 Pot Primo, a pepper that Primeaux created by cross-breeding seeds native to Trinidad and Bangladesh. Coming in at 1.5 million Scoville units, 7 Pot Primo is considered to be among the hottest peppers in the world. Since its release, the company, Primo’s Peppers, has released multiple other varieties of peppers in their natural forms, as well as products like jellies, powders and hot sauces.
Primeaux said the business’ success wouldn’t be possible without Kara’s assistance. In fact, some of his products bear The Farmer’s Daughter name in her honor. Whereas Troy considers himself a passionate creator who likes to up the heat, Kara is analytical and organized, making her perfect for helping with research and development.
“I’m the one who’s all over the place and will always take the risk. It’s all about passion and fun for me,” he said. “But, Kara’s palette is responsible for a lot of our products. She has a real talent. She will often come up with the idea and then I take it and make it shelf-stable. We like to say that she’s the halo and I’m the horns. I don’t think any of this would make sense without her influence.”
For Primeaux, some of the most gratifying experiences come from seeing people around the world embrace his peppers. Some people use them as an ingredient with cooking. Others in the pepper subculture love to eat them raw, sometimes in worldwide competitions to see who can tolerate the hottest sensations. Many of those competitors have become friends with Primeaux and have embraced him as part of their own community.
“It’s been so interesting to me to see the different aspects of the pepper world,” he said. “You have people who are into the culinary arts and coming up with different dishes. Then, you have these intense competitors who are always at these festivals. I’ve been doing this since about 2005 and it’s fun to see the evolution. It just so happens that the spicy food industry is growing and maybe we’re finally in the right place at the right time.”
Primeaux’s pepper adventures haven’t been without challenges. At least one other pepper grower has contended that his creation is hotter than the 7 Pot Primo. Legal issues have hampered some potential partnerships. Through it all, he has remained undeterred. The Primo Peppers story will be shared in an upcoming Hulu documentary, which could end up creating visibility for future opportunities. But, even if that doesn’t happen, Primeaux is happy with how his business has evolved and continues to take everything in stride.
“Throughout this journey, people have asked me why I do it if it’s not only about the money,” he said. “I don’t have aspirations to buy a Corvette, but I’d love to keep doing what I’m doing without getting a day job. I just want to keep growing my peppers and fulfill more orders and see where things take us.”
For more information, visit www.primospeppers.com.
