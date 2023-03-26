The culture and heritage of Lafayette has been a part of Drake LeBlanc’s life since he was a kid.
He was in the French immersion program as a student in Lafayette public schools, where he attended Evangeline Elementary, Paul Breaux Middle and Lafayette High. At home, his mom did community outreach work while his father’s adventurous spirit helped introduce the family to new foods, music and experiences. Both of his parents also were involved in photography, which became influential to their son.
“My dad actually did a video variety show when I was a kid because he was interested in documenting our culture and our people in a different way,” LeBlanc recalled. “He wanted to show things that were very real and authentic about Lafayette. It was open access and featured everybody from business owners to artists to skateboarders downtown. Then, my mom was always doing outreach, especially with juveniles, so I saw the impact that could have. Both of my parents have touched me in different ways and I think it’s evident in the work I do today. It’s kind of like a merge of the two.”
LeBlanc’s career as a multimedia artist and creator began right after high school, when he landed a job hosting a French radio show on KRVS. The work appealed to his creative side and allowed him to use the French language skills he had learned in Lafayette schools. Through his work, he met artists and creators, and those relationships led to film opportunities to document Louisiana culture.
Now, at age 24, LeBlanc is the co-founder and owner of Tele-Louisiane, a multilingual media platform that shares the stories of the area’s languages, cultures and people.
“Every day is rewarding,” he said. “I get to do something that’s relevant not only to me, but to the people in my community, my neighbors, and anybody and everybody that loves Louisiana and the culture we have to offer.”
Thus far, LeBlanc has worked with Lafayette native musicians like Marc Broussard and Cupid. He recently completed a photo series of people of color in Lafayette in honor of Black History Month. He’s also working with cultural leaders in Opelousas to tell the stories of people of color in St. Landry Parish. In fact, Tele-Louisiane has grown so much that the company hired its first employee this year.
“It’s a super-exciting time for us because we’ve always wanted to create opportunities for people who care about preserving and promoting our culture,” LeBlanc said. “Now, we’re seeing that actually happen by creating jobs and paid work. I think we’re only going to keep growing from here.”
The growth of Tele-Louisiane comes amid a rise in the number of Lafayette creative artists like LeBlanc who want to document and preserve the culture while showcasing its diverse history. He noted that a few years ago, there was more of a sentiment that local culture was dying. Nowadays, LeBlanc said he thinks more people recognize that cultural traditions are still alive and well, whether it’s through food, music, celebrations or the hard work that has defined the area for 200 years.
He's also noticed that people understand Lafayette’s culture and history is not just Cajun, but includes Creoles, Native Americans, people of color, Latinos, Asians, and people from other ethnicities.
“One thing we can all agree on is that we share a lot. We’ve lived here for multiple generations. A lot of our cuisine got mixed up in somebody’s pot at some point in time,” LeBlanc said. “That’s a main pillar of our culture. We try to make our work all-inclusive and remind people of our diversity and that it’s why our culture is so unique.”
As Lafayette Parish celebrates its bicentennial this year, LeBlanc said he is proud to be a part of the area’s strong creative class. It’s made up largely of young people who are living in longstanding neighborhoods like Freetown and researching their own backgrounds and that of the region to better understand history. And, through digital media platforms, they have a stronger desire than ever to share those stories with the world.
“A lot of my friends and I have either lived other places or wanted to move elsewhere, but we all acknowledge that when we have found success elsewhere, it wasn’t the same because it wasn’t at home,” LeBlanc said. “It means so much more to do this work in the place where we’re from and where we share so much with our neighbors. It does not feel the same to do this work elsewhere. I think people from outside our community realize that and respect that. I just want us to do this work in a way that everybody can understand and appreciate.”
Lafayette Parish is celebrating its bicentennial in 2023 with events that will honor its history and look towards the future. Lafayette Parish has a long history of various cultures, starting with the indigenous Atakapa-Ishak, Choctaw, Chitimacha and Opelousa who were some of the first people to inhabit the area. About 18,000 Acadians settled in the area after being expelled from Canada in 1755. These Acadians married other settlers, some of whom had French, Spanish and African ancestry, forming the cultures that still make up Lafayette Parish today.
For more information on the Lafayette Parish Bicentennial and upcoming events, visit www.lafayette1823.org.