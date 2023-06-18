Two local women are honoring the tradition of traiteurs by continuing the practice, sharing information with the public, and publishing a book about the people and plants behind the healing.
“Healing Traditions of South Louisiana: Prayers, Plants and Poultices” was written by Mary Broussard Perrin and Beverly Constantine Fuselier. The book delves into the local tradition of traiteurs, or healers, as well as medicinal plants with healing properties that are still available for use today.
In the Lafayette area, the traiteur tradition has its roots in Native American and Creole religions. After the arrival of the Acadians, these practices merged with the French language and Catholic prayers. As a result, traiteurs became sought-after healers in the region, using both the laying of hands and natural materials to treat ailments ranging from sprained ankles to sunstroke to the common cold.
Even in today’s world of modern medicine, traiteurs can still be found throughout the Lafayette area. Perrin has been one for decades, after meeting a healer in the 1990s when he spoke at the Acadian Museum, which Perrin and her husband founded in Erath.
“The traiteur was in a back room and would treat each person for about five minutes. They would come out and look so refreshed and emotional because they felt so nurtured and taken care of,” Perrin recalled. “I wanted to do the same thing for people, so I asked him to make me a traiteur. We met the next week and he passed the prayers on to me. You have to come into your own. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s a powerful feeling when it does happen.”
For Fuselier, the history of traiteurs runs deeply in her family, as several of her relatives were healers. She was always intrigued by the practice, but when she was personally healed from sunstroke as a child, she knew she had found a calling.
“I was young, but I remember having a headache and feeling feverish. My mom had the room dark,” Fuselier recalled. “I was mainly treated by my aunt, but there were people around the bed saying prayers and rubbing me. When my aunt was finished, she made the sign of the cross. I fell asleep and when I woke up, the pain was gone and I was cool again. At that point, I knew what it was like to be treated and knew that it was something special.”
Perrin said the book took several years of research, especially since some traiteur practices and the use of certain plants has been passed down through oral tradition rather than in writing. But, one theme that emerged is that gifted traiteurs are still active and effective in the Lafayette area.
“In South Louisiana, the use of plants and poultices has been especially popular,” she said. “There are so many native medicinal plants with amazing qualities in this area. The recipes for using them still work and we really wanted to share them with people.”
While some people are still hesitant to believe in traiteurs, Perrin and Fuselier said the majority of locals they meet are open to the practice. They’ve also discussed it with area Catholic priests and said those they have spoken to have welcomed the idea of someone praying for healing for another person.
“Besides the spiritual and natural aspect of it, I think people appreciate the fact that traiteurs are regular people, like their family members or neighbors,” Perrin said. “We’re not replacing doctors. Instead, we feel like we fill a gap that sometimes exists between a doctor and a patient. When you get the scientific treatment combined with the spirituality, I think you’re much more likely to heal.”
