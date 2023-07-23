As a trained and experienced musician, Herb Green could be touring the world with popular artists, playing large festivals and arenas. Instead, he’s finding gratification and joy in teaching the next generation with Pucci Percussion, a Lafayette-based group that focuses on African drumming.
Green founded the group about a decade ago after the mother of local choreographer Leigha Porter sound him out to provide percussion background for her daughter’s dance classes. Since them, Pucci Percussion has grown into an organized group that performs regularly at Acadiana festivals, private events and civic functions, and holds classes for youth to learn the art of playing African drums like the slit drum, djun djun and djembe. Some classes also focus on Latin instruments such as the conga, bongo and timbale.
“All of our education is centered around the authentic sounds and techniques from those countries,” Green said. “It’s the drums as well as an assortment of bells and accompanying instruments. As the kids get introduced to different instruments, they become more excited and more inquisitive about its purpose and how it is used in modern-day music. When they develop their skills, they can they go out and play in public to showcase their talents.”
Pucci Percussion includes local youth from as young as three years old all the way up to teens. In addition to teaching them musical skills, it’s also a way to connect children and adolescents with their African heritage.
“There’s a very pronounced respect for the Cajun and Creole cultures in this area, but a lot of people don’t know that those two cultures have a lot to do with African culture,” Green explained. “This is a way for us as artists to show how African culture is relevant to this area. The kids are getting a chance to learn their history and things that aren’t always taught in school but are necessary for them to know to appreciate where they come from.”
As Pucci Percussion has grown, Green said the positive response from the Lafayette and Acadiana communities has grown as well. The group is fielding an increasing number of requests to perform at local events and gatherings. Recently, older Pucci Percussion students spent time teaching music to pre-kindergarten children during a summer program in St. Landry Parish. Plus, community encouragement and enthusiasm played a large role in 16 Pucci Percussion members – kids and adults – taking a trip this year to New York City to visit and learn at Harlem School of the Arts.
“The kids really grew a lot by being able to interact with kids from a totally different background,” Green said. “They learned to appreciate the craft more. It was an educational experience all the way around because we were all able to get some pointers from one of the top percussion masters in the country. I learned patience and how to be resilient because it can get really intense before performances. Just watching their calmness and confidence in their preparation was inspiring to me as well.”
Although Pucci Percussion has opened a second studio in Lafayette’s McComb-Veazey neighborhood, its main base is at PARC Village at 2323 Moss Street. The site is an artistic center with two dance studios, a podcast recording studio, music classes, paintings on display from local artists and much more. Green said that being able to provide children on the north side of Lafayette with opportunities to explore their artistic sides is paramount to their success.
“We have a lot of artists and musicians offer classes, so the kids are constantly exposed to professional people who are helping the arts blossom in this area,” Green said. “It impacts the community in a positive way. The kids who come tell their friends about PARC Village and their experiences here, and that makes others want to come. It makes being an artist something that’s realistic and accessible for them.”
For more information on PARC Village, visit www.parcvillagela.com.
Lafayette Parish is celebrating its bicentennial in 2023 with events that will honor its history and look towards the future. Lafayette Parish has a long history of various cultures, including people with African ancestry. For more information on the Lafayette Parish Bicentennial and upcoming events, visit www.lafayette1823.org.