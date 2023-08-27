The influence of Spain and Latin American countries can be seen and heard every day in the Lafayette area.
Surnames like Segura, Domingue, Rodrigue and Plaisance all have Spanish roots, with some keeping their historic spellings and pronunciations and others changing over time with French influence. Popular foods like jambalaya and red beans and rice are dishes similar to those served in Cuba and Latin America. Also, the architecture of many Acadiana homes is based on Spanish influences and materials.
“In Louisiana, a large region in the south and central part of the state was home to Spanish settlers, with Lafayette right in the middle,” said Dr. Leslie Bary, an assistant professor of Spanish at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and head of the Spanish and Latin American Network (SALA) based at the school. “Because of that, we see the Spanish influence in the names, landscapes, the history, and a lot of everyday life. Even the fact that many people stay up late and music starts late here is unlike other parts of the country. Those are the kinds of habits that you find more in Spanish countries.”
Pablo Estrada, president of the nonprofit Asociacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana (ACLA), noted that Spanish influences can be seen from food to street names.
“Latin culinary infusion is present in most restaurants in some form. Something as simple as a margarita with chips and salsa was created with the idea of providing an experience into more complicated dishes with deeper flavors,” he said. “There is also an evident influence in music, dance and art, with a direct common denominator being Latin. There are also Latinos who are successful business owners in and around Acadiana in several different fields, including restaurants, markets/bodegas, health care, law, general contractors, law services, technology, entertainment and more.”
Dr. Bary said that in addition to Spanish settlers locating to the Acadiana region centuries ago, many from Cuba and other Hispanic countries often traveled to south Louisiana via the Gulf of Mexico for vacations or business, exchanging stories and traditions with those from French-speaking countries and thereby creating a symbiotic relationship between the two parts of the world.
“One anecdote I’ve been fascinated by is that the poem ‘Evangeline’ had 12 Spanish translations and was extremely popular in Latin America,” she said. “People there would review and discuss it as the perfect poem about the American experience. In Louisiana, it’s seen as a study of life here, but so many people in Latin America have found deep meaning in it as well. I think that just really speaks to the connections and commonalities that the areas have.”
Many in the Lafayette area are working to preserve the region’s Latin and Spanish cultures while spreading awareness about it. Since 2002, ACLA has hosted numerous events that focus on family values, friendship and cultural diversity. Estrada said that in recent years, the organization has worked to provide more community services as an entity to the region’s Latin population as well as other groups.
“When COVID came, we became active very quickly since the Latino demographics had some of the lowest numbers of vaccinations in the state,” Estrada said. “Now, any time that we can assist any organization, we make ourselves available, as we understand the hardships of starting up and finding volunteers that really care for the community. ACLA today is involved in food distributions, education, health networks, social justice events such as PRIDE, and events dealing with refugees. We also support events in other countries, such as the Dominican Republic and Mexico.”
The largest ACLA event is the annual Latin Music Festival, which takes place October 7 in Parc International this year and serves as an opportunity to introduce Lafayette residents to music, food, language and cultural traditions.
“The community has accepted the concept of the festival. They have supported us for 20-plus years, so we would like to believe that they are not tired of the unique experience that we offer,” Estrada said. “We are unique in the sense that we cover a very large space which includes any country that identifies themselves as Latino. Just think about how many countries speak Spanish as their main language and you will see the magnitude of representation.”
Meanwhile, those in education are also playing a role in keeping the culture alive. The Lafayette Parish School System has a longstanding Spanish immersion program for students from pre-K to high school to learn the language. At UL, Bary has used SALA as a way to help local college students connect with people and cultures from around the world.
“We’ve had a lot of speaker events as well as some really cool filmmakers come and talk to the students about Spanish-speaking countries and the parallels they see here,” she said. “It’s allowed us to introduce students and faculty to people they otherwise wouldn’t have met. And, the speakers and creators love this area as well because you can feel the history all around us.”
Estrada said that history indicates that in Acadiana, the Spanish and French cultures have co-existed for decades with more similarities than people sometimes realize. However, efforts in the community appear to be yielding positive results.
“I can think back to when I first arrived in Lafayette in 2004. The general public was not exposed to many Latino things at that time,” he said. “If we fast forward into today, we have more and more non-Latino people wanting to enjoy everything we have to offer, and we are accepted and welcome.”
Lafayette Parish is celebrating its bicentennial in 2023 with events that will honor its history and look towards the future. Lafayette Parish has a long history of various cultures, including people with Spanish and Latin American ancestry. For more information on the Lafayette Parish Bicentennial and upcoming events, visit www.lafayette1823.org.