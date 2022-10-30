Whether someone is looking for a change or has had their heart set on the industry for years, a career in real estate can be fruitful, rewarding and fun for people from all walks of life. We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker of Latter & Blum Acadiana, about how to prepare for a real estate career and what to expect in the job.
What kind of education do real estate agents have?
Just like you need a driver’s license to operate a vehicle, you need a real estate license to work as a professional. To become an agent, you must take a Pre-Licensing Course. Several Louisiana schools offer this 90-hour course in both in-person and virtual formats. A standard course takes two to nine weeks to complete. Once someone finishes the course, they must take and pass an exit exam. After the exit exam, they must take and pass their state licensing test.
What is the difference between a real estate agent and a Realtor?
A real estate agent has completed their Pre-Licensing Course and is licensed to sell real estate. A Realtor is a member of the National Association of Realtors and must follow a strict Code of Ethics in how they conduct business. Realtors are held to a higher standard that revolves around treating all parties honestly. Realtors belong to a local or regional association and have high expectations to do business in a professional and ethical manner.
What skills or traits do successful agents share?
There isn’t one type of person who makes a successful real estate agent. Both outgoing and more introverted people can thrive in the industry. The characteristics they have in common are honesty, integrity, a problem-solving mentality, self-motivation, strong attention to detail and an engaging personality. It’s even better if they have an interest in houses, architecture or interior design.
What are some of an agent’s daily duties?
Every day is a little bit different. The average agent spends their day on active, income-producing work and administrative paperwork. A typical day might include time in the office meeting with clients, staging or showing homes, talking to mortgage lenders and title attorneys, and scheduling inspections or appraisals. Other tasks include generating leads, research, marketing, and staying abreast of the latest facts and trends in the real estate market.
Can someone transition into real estate after a different career? If so, how can they be successful?
Real estate is often a second career for people. Many people get their real estate license because they have retired, cannot find a job in their chosen profession, or have an interest in the industry.
The biggest challenges are among people who get their real estate license when they already have a full-time job. Real estate is not an 8:00 to 5:00 job, so agents need to be available based on their clients’ schedules. If an agent has another job, it limits the number of people they can work with and can cause problems for other agents. Much of an agent’s work is time sensitive, so they need to be accessible as much as possible.
What kind of ongoing training does Latter & Blum provide its agents?
Latter & Blum is the leader in education for its agents. While a newly licensed agent has taken their courses and passed their test, they need to learn about the day-to-day side of the business. We have the “Latter To Success” program, which is a series of classes that covers working with the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), understanding and writing contracts, mortgage and title services, new construction and more.
Latter & Blum also specializes in creating professional real estate agents. We teach best practices and offer an environment where agents can ask each other questions. Our managers are also available at all times to help agents with situations and answer questions to help them make the best decisions.
What advice do you have for anyone interested in working in real estate?
It’s important to be very knowledgeable about our changing market. It’s imperative that they receive continuing education and stay updated on the latest market trends so they can service their clients in the most professional way possible.
Agents also must realize that they are facilitators, not decision-makers. Our buyers and sellers are 100% in charge of making all decisions. However, by working with a Realtor who is knowledgeable, ethical and professional, they will receive the correct information and tools to make the best decisions.
Latter & Blum has local offices at 2000 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, 209 West Main Street in New Iberia and 220 Prescott Boulevard in Youngsville. For more information or to speak with an agent, visit www.latter-blum.com.