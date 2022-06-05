It’s no secret that the real estate market is in a turbulent phase. If you want to sell your home, it can be daunting to figure out how you fit in this environment. To help potential sellers, we spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker with Latter & Blum Acadiana, about the local market and how homeowners can make the most of it.
We’ve heard a lot about this being a seller’s market. What does this mean?
In real estate, the market is said to be a seller’s market when there is less than six months of inventory currently listed for sale. To determine the months of inventory, we look at a certain time period and divide the number of properties for sale by the number of properties sold during that set period. In Acadiana through April of this year, we have an overall 1.7 months of inventory.
What is the most popular price range for Acadiana homes?
The sweet spot is between $150,000 and $300,000. This year, 56% of home sales have been in that range and we have 1.1 months of inventory. The range of $200,000 to $220,000 is especially popular, with only about a half of one month’s inventory available.
How do interest rates affect the homebuying process for sellers and buyers?
Interest rates don’t really affect how much a seller can ask for their home, but people’s buying power decreases. For example, the monthly note on a $400,000 home at a 4.75% interest rate would be about $2,087. As interest rates rise, that monthly note will also rise. The note would be $2,271 a month at a 5.5% rate and close to $2,400 a month at a 6% rate.
Interest rates rising and may go up even more. Is it still a good time to sell my home?
It’s still a great time to sell in Acadiana. The housing inventory is historically low, and this generally means your house will sell quickly and for more money. Although interest rates are on the rise, they are still relatively low. We are at about the same rate as in 2011, when rates were at their lowest. Buyers are ready. They just can’t all find the right home because of low inventory.
What factors go into how a home is priced?
A qualified, professional Realtor takes so much into account when helping a homeowner determine pricing. They look into the prices of homes that are similar in age, size, location and amenities. Realtors also look at the home’s condition, any updates since the last sale and events that have occurred, such as flooding.
What advice do you have for people who want to sell their home but may be fearful of ongoing economic uncertainty?
2022 is expected to continue to be a time of high demand and low inventory in the housing market. Buyers are still eager to move, but with low supply and rising interest rates, they know that move has to come sooner rather than later. It’s a fairly sure bet that your home will sell. If you are considering selling, find a great Realtor, get the home in good condition, price it fairly and get ready to move.
How can a seller portray their home in the best light?
Realtors will recommend steps such as decluttering, depersonalization and repairs of items that may flag them on government loans. We are also focusing more on having professional photos taken. Everybody is looking at houses online these days. If your pictures aren’t appealing, a potential buyer will never walk into your home.
If your home isn’t getting the attention or offers you think it should, that’s definitely a time to talk to a Realtor. They can help you confirm that the pricing is right and that the home is competitive in terms of condition and amenities.
What are some common mistakes first-time sellers make? How can an agent help them avoid those errors?
First-time sellers usually think they can do it themselves without using a Realtor. That’s like saying I can pull my tooth without a dentist! Realtors have their finger on the pulse of the market. They know the trends, what buyers are looking for and how to position a house for a positive outcome. They are also master negotiators who can guide a seller through all stages of negotiations. A good agent facilitates a positive experience for everyone while ensuring the seller remains the decision-maker.
Latter & Blum has local offices at 2000 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, 209 West Main Street in New Iberia and 220 Prescott Boulevard in Youngsville. For more information or to speak with an agent, visit www.latter-blum.com.