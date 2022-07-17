More than ever, prospective home buyers are turning to the internet in their search. A recent study by the National Association of Realtors showed that 41% of buyers use real estate websites as the first step in the process, while 95% of all buyers say they use digital means to search for homes at some point.
We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker of Latter & Blum Acadiana, about the best ways buyers and sellers can use the internet, when the process moves to in-person interactions and how a Realtor can help with it all.
What should a potential home buyer look for when reviewing properties online?
I think it is really important to look at the kitchens and bathrooms. This is a great indicator of whether the home has had any updating. If you like a newer look and there are still older countertops and appliances, you may need to consider the cost of updating in addition to the price of the home.
Shopping online also lets potential buyers look at the home’s location and surrounding areas in depth. Buyers should look at flood zoning, school zones and any neighborhood restrictions that may be important to them.
How can sellers make their homes as attractive as possible online?
Repaint walls or cabinets that show signs of wear. Clean or replace stained or dirty carpeting. Remove excess furniture and knickknacks so rooms appear more spacious. Clean out drawers, cabinets and closets. A professional Realtor can often work with furniture and accessories to make subtle changes that will enhance the look and feel of the home. Removing unnecessary items from counters, freshening up the landscaping and repairing any rotten wood on the exterior will also prepare your home to be presented in its best light.
If the home is vacant or sparsely furnished, the assistance of a stager can go a long way. These professionals can add perceived value to a home with some tweaks and additions.
How does Latter & Blum help home buyers and sellers use technology?
Latter & Blum Realtors are trained to assist home owners with the pre-listing process and can give advice on changes that can help the home look great online and in person. They can also recommend qualified vendors to assist the seller with updates, moving needs, repairs, etc. These updates will enhance the way the home looks online and when a buyer takes a private tour.
Our agents can also supply buyers with information on schools, taxes and zoning, as well as the market value of the homes they are viewing based on recent sales of similar properties.
Our website, www.latter-blum.com, offers information under the “Resources” tab about insurance, mortgages, communities and open houses. Potential buyers and sellers can also learn more about agents prior to contacting them.
When should a prospective buyer see a home in person and what should they look for that may not show up online?
After someone narrows down their choices, they should contact a Realtor, who can help them get pre-approved with a mortgage lender, then move into the next phase of visiting homes that are on the market and within the buyer’s price range.
Once inside a property, look at the floor plan, finishes such as flooring and countertops, and signs of deferred maintenance. Look out for evidence of water or electrical damage, insect damage and smells that may indicate poor ventilation. Take a walk around the outside of the home to look for cracks in the bricks, rotten wood, broken walkways and driveways, and broken windows. All of these can be costly to repair and are almost impossible to see online.
At this stage, you should also ask your agent for a copy of the home’s Property Disclosure. This is a snapshot of the property, offered by the seller, that itemizes the age of things such as the roof while disclosing deficiencies that the seller is aware of. It is both illegal and unethical for a seller to leave out issues they are aware of, such as flooding, issues with appliances or the HVAC system, and other problems.
Are online home buyers generally relocating from another area or moving to a different community within Acadiana?
Locally, we have a healthy mix of buyers looking for a change in their housing situation and ones moving in from out of town. For buyers from another area or state, it’s important to find a local Realtor to help you, as they are neighborhood specialists who can offer insight into zoning, proximity to shopping and schools, and other amenities. For locals, it’s more about waiting for the right home to come on the market before making a move. Your Realtor has the most updated information about available homes and those soon to enter the market.
