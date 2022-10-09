Over the past few years, Latter & Blum Acadiana has found a fun and creative way to celebrate the spooky season while giving back to the community.
During the company’s Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, families and participants get to decorate a real pumpkin using their own ideas and creativity. Plus, the $5 donation and corporate sponsorships all go toward local organizations who are helping people every day.
Lori McCarthy, managing broker of Latter & Blum Acadiana, spoke to us about the festival and what to expect this year.
Tell us about the 2022 Great Painted Pumpkin Festival.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 29, beginning at 3 p.m., in downtown Lafayette on East Congress Street between Polk and Taylor. It is the street directly behind the Children’s Museum and Parc Sans Souci.
We are holding it in conjunction with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited’s Movies in the Parc that will open at 4 p.m. that day, complete with food trucks, kids’ entertainment and The Wizard of Oz on the big screen at dark.
For more information, call Emily Thurmon with Latter & Blum at 337-519-9971 or visit The Great Pumpkin Fund Facebook page.
What inspired Latter & Blum to create the Great Painted Pumpkin Festival?
The Festival was the brainchild of Latter & Blum Realtor Jackie Lyle as a way to help local nonprofits and give our Realtors more volunteer opportunities to give back to the community. Our ability to support the important work of local nonprofit organizations is directly linked to the success of this annual event and the generosity of our sponsors. Interest in the event has grown every year as we strive to have more participants and bring in more local sponsors.
What can people expect from the festival? Do they need to bring any supplies?
The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival lets our community join in the annual tradition of decorating pumpkins before Halloween. One of the awesome things is that you don’t need to buy paint, paintbrushes, pumpkins or decorations to participate. For a $5 donation, participants choose a pumpkin from our pumpkin patch, then receive all supplies to create their custom pumpkin. After they finish, we have a selfie station and photo stop to take pictures.
Which organizations benefit from the festival?
Each year, we have been able to assist at least four nonprofits with a donation dedicated toward one of their special projects. The money raised in 2021 assisted the following:
- Acadiana Animal Aid: Supported the Children’s Humane Education Program, which includes Read to Animals, Kitty Literature and Junior Volunteer opportunities
- Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative: Supported painting homes in Lil’ Brooklyn, a historically African-American neighborhood in New Iberia, with residents and volunteers working together
- Acadiana Outreach Center: Supported the purchase of a security system for the Lighthouse Shelter for Women and Children
- Foster the Love: Supported their Christmas Wishlist Project for local foster families
The number of grant applications we receive increases each year. We look forward to a year when we make enough money to assist even more organizations.
In early 2023, we will release a public grant opportunity for interested organizations. Once we receive all applications, our Agent Council Team follows a matrix to determine who receives grants. We will announce the recipients from this year’s event in spring 2023.
What if someone wants to participate but doesn’t consider themselves an artist?
No art experience is necessary! Participants can use one of our sample pumpkins as a guide or go completely freestyle. This year, we’ll also have a Paint By Number pumpkin to assist people. All they will have to do is paint inside the lines that are already drawn on the pumpkin!
Are there any prizes?
Yes. There will be gift cards for winners in different categories. This year, the judging will be online with public input. We will take a photo of each pumpkin and post it to our Facebook page for voting. This will let painters take their pumpkins home with them to enjoy through Halloween. We’ll also let them share the Facebook post with their friends to encourage voting.
For more information or to speak with an agent, visit www.latter-blum.com.