Sometimes, buyers can’t find the perfect home even after months of searching. This often prompts people to consider purchasing a lot to build their house instead. This can be an excellent option, but there are things buyers should know when evaluating properties.
We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker of Latter & Blum Acadiana, about land purchases and what is available in the area.
What the advantages and disadvantages of buying a property to build a home?
In the greater Lafayette area, there are not many options in the central areas of the city, so buyers may have to look for land in communities such as Youngsville, Broussard or Carencro. That said, solo lots in established neighborhoods do show up on the market.
Many new neighborhoods are developed by or in conjunction with certain builders. In these cases, the developer often only sells to those builders, so buyers will have to work with them to purchase the lot and construct the home.
The biggest advantage is that the buyer has more control over the process. However, building materials have been at record high prices and some items, such as doors and windows, are scarce. That may make things more expensive. In addition, we’ve heard that several builders are having issues with the quality and availability of subcontractors, which can cause further delays.
What should potential buyers look for when assessing a lot?
Most buyers in this area are concerned about potential flooding. They can visit https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home to see what flood zone the property is in. Some properties in flood zones requiring flood insurance have been built up and out of the hazardous zone and the property now has a Letter of Mass Amendment (LOMA). This states that the property’s lowest story sits above the base flood elevation for the street.
Buyers should also look at whether the property holds water, whether there are gas or electrical lines on the property, and its zoning. Some may also consider school zones, whether the property allows for sidewalks and how their future home fits in with neighboring properties.
What types of financing are available for purchasing lots?
Most people will apply for a construction loan, which is a short-term, higher interest loan that provides the funds to build a residential property. The buyer receives a portion of the loan at planned intervals during construction to pay the contractor and subcontractors. Once the home is complete, this will turn into a permanent loan at the prevailing rate.
Buyers may also be able to select a lot that the builder already owns. Often in these situations, the builder will “finance” the building process and sell the house to the buyer once it is completed.
What kind of restrictions do you see for building on lots in Acadiana?
Just about every subdivision or neighborhood established in the past 30 years or so will likely have covenants and restrictions. These can usually be found at the clerk of court’s office for that parish. In particular, any neighborhood developed in the past eight to 10 years will likely have strict guidelines for new construction. These may address the type of home that can be built or placed on the property, exterior finishes and colors, fencing, pets and more. If a buyer does not abide by these rules, they could end up in default and forced to change finishes after they are installed.
After someone purchases a lot, what does the construction process look like?
If the lot isn’t attached to a specific builder, the buyer should review the neighborhood’s covenants and restrictions to confirm they align with the buyer’s intended construction. Buyers should also make sure the lot has utilities available, or determine the nearest access points and how much it will cost to bring utilities to the home’s site.
Once the lot is purchased, the buyer needs to find a builder and architect, then work with them to develop a plan. In general, a new home takes six months to a year to complete, based on the availability of plans and materials, the size of the home, amenities and weather. Delays are very common, through no fault of the builder.
When a buyer begins working with the builder, it should be established that the builder will let them know when the house is approximately 30 days from completion. That way, the buyer can inform the lender, lock in terms and begin planning for appraisal and inspections.
