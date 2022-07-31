Drive anywhere in Acadiana and you’ll likely see plenty of new homes under construction. In recent years, more subdivisions have led to an influx of new development. But, what does new construction really mean and how can you decide if it’s right for you? Lori McCarthy, managing broker of Latter & Blum Acadiana, answers some frequent questions about this area of the real estate market.
What classifies a home as new construction?
A home is considered new construction if it is a completely new improvement to the property. This is different than a renovation or a rehabilitated property that may have new features. In new construction, the home has not been lived in before.
In Louisiana, all newly constructed homes have the New Home Warranty Act applied at closing to protect the builder and buyer from certain unexpected deficiencies that may occur after the home is sold.
What are the biggest new construction trends in Acadiana?
We are so lucky to live in a market with many styles of homes that appeal to different buyers. Generally speaking, each new development encourages builders to design within certain categories so the homes have similar styles but individual differences. For instance, in West Village, the homes range from Coastal and Traditional to Modern Farmhouse. In Langlinais Estates, builders use an upscale Modern Farmhouse style with lots of extra amenities.
What is the general price range for local new construction homes?
There are currently 383 detached single-family homes under construction or newly constructed in Acadiana. The price range goes from $155,000 in the Sunset area to $1,325,000 in Brookshire Gardens in Lafayette.
There were 607 sales of new construction homes in Lafayette Parish in the first half of 2022. Of these, less than 1% were under $150,000, 65.9% were priced $150,000 to $299,999 and 22.46% were priced above $300,000. The most sales reported were in the $240,000 to $259,999 price range, with 113 homes sold.
What are the benefits of purchasing a new construction home?
Buyers love that no one has ever lived in their home, especially if it is custom-built or they helped decide on the fixtures and finishes.
The New Home Warranty Act also is appealing because it provides that the home will be free from any defect due to non-compliance with building standards or due to other defects in materials and workmanship for the first year. In year two, the warranty continues for plumbing, electrical, heating, cooling and ventilation systems to be free from defects. For five years following the warranty commencement date, the home is covered for any major structural defects, including the foundation, beams, walls, roof framing systems, etc.
Do buyers have input into a new construction home’s design and amenities?
There are two basic types of new construction: speculative homes and custom homes.
A speculative home (also called a spec or move-in ready home) is designed and constructed without a buyer in mind. They are perfect for someone who doesn’t have time to wait for a home to be built. With a custom home, the buyer has creative control over the floor plan, lot, finishes, amenities and upgrades.
We often see a third type of new construction locally. These are homes that a builder starts as a speculative home, but receives an acceptable offer on during construction. This allows the buyer to customize certain aspects of the home that are not yet completed.
What are some suggestions on choosing a builder?
Our market has both local and national volume builders.
Local builders tend to be from this area and specialize in homes with more custom features and finishes. Buyers who work with local builders can usually make their home feel customized.
Volume builders generally have set floor plans that are used in certain neighborhoods to maintain a selling price range. They normally allow a buyer to make minor choices, such as paint colors, and have a limited selection of counters and flooring.
Both types of builders have a place in our market and offer something for potential buyers.
What should people look for when evaluating new construction properties?
Buyers should never enter a home that is under construction without either permission from the builder or a Realtor present. New construction sites can be dangerous, and even though a home may not yet have locking doors, it is trespassing to enter them.
Also, buyers may need to revise their size expectations. Compared to older homes, new homes use space in a different way and these open floor plans tend to feel larger than the square footage. The use of lighter colors, different finishes and natural light can make a big difference in how a home feels when you walk through it.
Finally, it’s best to see a new home in person so you can closely inspect details like cabinet finishes, the size of the sinks, closet space and other factors that may not readily appear online.
