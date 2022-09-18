Despite the ongoing growth in new construction, Lafayette and the surrounding area still have plenty of established homes on the market. In fact, as of Sept. 13, just over 1,000 homes were listed for sale in the area that are not new construction. Since January, a total of 3,669 homes that are considered a resale have sold throughout the market, making up about 79% of all Acadiana home sales this year.
We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker of Latter & Blum Acadiana, about the pros and cons of purchasing an established home, as well as what potential buyers should look for to avoid costly future problems.
What are the biggest advantages of purchasing a resale home?
Most of these houses, especially those over 15 years old, are located in well-developed neighborhoods where you won’t have to deal with construction. These homes also feature additions that the seller or previous owners have added to increase livability and value. These additions could include gutters, window coverings, additional appliances and more. These properties also have value that can be seen in well-maintained yards, fences and underground drainage – all of which you may have to pay more for in a new construction.
What are the disadvantages of buying an older home?
You may not know or be able to determine the history of defects and repairs in an older home. Also, you may not have the same finishes and amenities that you would find in a newer home. Things like ceiling height, wall and ceiling finishes, slab versus pier foundations and aging appliances, air conditioners and roofs may pose issues in the future.
What should potential buyers look for in an older home that may indicate future problems?
When looking to purchase an established home, buyers should consider hiring a professional home inspector to gauge the age and condition of the home’s immovable aspects. They should pay special attention to the foundation, roof deficiencies and the HVAC system, which can all be costly to repair or replace.
It’s also important to note whether the house is connected to municipal utilities or has private water and sewerage. If it’s the latter, the buyer and seller need to follow Louisiana Department of Health standards for inspecting the water and wastewater systems.
Home design and construction has changed quite a bit over the years. What can buyers expect in terms of floor plans and amenities in a resale home?
Today’s open floor plans differ greatly from homes built in the 1970s and 1980s, when the kitchen was a separate room walled off from the living area. Those floor plans often featured one long or winding hall on which all bedrooms and bathrooms were located. Today, you see more split floor plans with the master bedroom located down a separate hallway. Older homes usually have fewer bathrooms than newer homes, but generally have larger bedrooms.
As Realtors, we are seeing more young buyers purchase older homes in established neighborhoods, then completely remodel them to fit their lifestyle. These homes offer more square footage of living area at a lower price per foot, so the new homeowner has the money to customize the space.
Is there a significant price difference between older homes and new construction?
In Acadiana, new homes range from the low $100s per foot of living area to over $250 per foot in some high end or gated neighborhoods. Resale homes can fall within those same price points, but usually offer more square footage. Lot size, location and amenities can all play a role in a home’s price.
For example, there is an active new construction home in Broussard with four bedrooms, three baths and 2,370 square feet of living space that is priced at $521,400, or $220 per foot. Recently, a five-year-old home in the same subdivision with four bedrooms, three baths and 2,175 square feet of living space sold for $400,000, or $183.91 per foot.
While some buyers covet new homes, many others prefer the “lived-in warmth” that a resale home offers. These buyers are willing to forego the newest amenities for a lower price and more square footage.
