For more than 100 years, Latter & Blum has served the real estate needs of Louisiana families and business owners. Here, Latter & Blum Acadiana Managing Broker Lori McCarthy talks about the company’s history, values and staying up-to-date with the industry.
How long has Latter & Blum been in business and how has it grown through the years?
Latter & Blum has been Louisiana’s family-owned brokerage since 1916. Bob Merrick, a visionary and nationally respected appraiser and broker, purchased the company in 1986 and proceeded to grow it from a respected real estate firm in New Orleans into a nationally recognized firm with offices in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In 2012, Latter & Blum acquired Van Eaton & Romero, the top local real estate firm in Acadiana.
Currently, Latter & Blum has more than 3,800 agents throughout the company and approximately 300 agents in Acadiana.
What are Latter & Blum’s core values?
The Latter & Blum name is deeply rooted in family and tradition. The firm attracts the most talented Realtors in the market and gives them a place to hone their skills as professional negotiators in an atmosphere that provides education and training to keep them ahead of the curve and serve their clients. Latter & Blum agents strive to be the most professional and ethical Realtors in the market so that their buyers and sellers receive the best experience when making a housing change.
What types of properties does Latter & Blum work with? Does the company have any real estate specialties?
We have two local divisions. Latter & Blum Acadiana specializes in residential, land and multi-family properties. NAI Latter & Blum handles all commercial and industrial needs.
With Latter & Blum, it’s more about people than anything else. Agents have a common goal to help sellers as quickly as possible with the best terms while also understanding that buyers want to find a home that offers the comfort and security they need. We see buyers and sellers as the decision makers, with Latter & Blum agents serving as facilitators who are there to make the buying and selling process as easy as possible.
How has Latter & Blum evolved over the years?
Latter & Blum began as Van Eaton and Romero in 1977, founded by Nancy Van Eaton Prince and Gail Romero, who continued to operate the local offices until 2020. While we have evolved and added more agents, the same principles established back in the 1970s are still present today. Latter & Blum is a progressive company that continues to be the leader in offering the latest tools and opportunities for agents to help them educate their clients.
What kind of training and professional development do Latter & Blum agents receive?
New agents begin their career by attending “Latter to Success” classes, which include information on the proper way to prepare all documents, the process for both buyers and sellers, social media, marketing, and everything else they need to learn in their first year. In addition to the classes, we offer full-time management from reputable local real estate leaders who walk agents through their questions, concerns and issues.
We also offer a mentorship program that pairs experienced agents with new agents. These new agents shadow the more experienced ones until they become more comfortable with the industry.
Also, we have continuous classes geared toward agents at all experience levels so they can refine their skills.
What qualities do you look for when choosing an agent to join Latter & Blum?
We look for people with positive attitudes and who want to be professional Realtors. Latter & Blum is proud to be known as a company of professional and ethical Realtors and we have every intent to continue in this direction. People do well in this business when they have a true heart for helping people and a desire to learn and be the best they can be.
How can a potential buyer or seller contact Latter & Blum?
Anyone is welcome to call us at 337-233-9700. We have agents on duty 24 hours a day to take calls and help people begin their home selling or home finding search.
Latter & Blum has local offices at 2000 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, 209 West Main Street in New Iberia and 220 Prescott Boulevard in Youngsville. For more information or to speak with an agent, visit www.latter-blum.com.