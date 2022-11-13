Although Lafayette’s rental home market has traditionally been less robust than that in similar-sized cities, it has been strong in 2022. Under the right circumstances, making a residential property available for rent can be an ideal solution for both landlords and tenants. However, it can present challenges and there are steps that both sides should take beforehand to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Lori McCarthy, managing broker for Latter & Blum Acadiana, spoke to us about the benefits of renting a residential property as well as how to overcome obstacles that may arise.
Let’s say someone owns a residence that they are considering making available to renters. What are the pros and cons of this approach?
With rising interest rates, some people have decided that they prefer renting out their home instead of selling it. The temptation of a new source of income is attractive to many people. However, if there is a mortgage on the property, they’ll need to consider the total property expenses to confirm that they can charge a rental rate that will allow them to at least break even, and hopefully turn a profit. For some people, this can even be an opportunity to pay down their mortgage.
On the flip side, owners will need to consider how they will handle challenges that arise, especially if they live in a different town from where the property is located. Tenants will have certain expectations that will need to be met. Also, it’s increasingly hard to find good tenants who maintain the property and pay on time.
What makes a rental property desirable for tenants?
Generally, people choose to rent either because they don’t have the credit or funds for a down payment or they don’t want to be tied down by a house note if they are unsure of their future in the community. Either way, renters look for a safe place that is well-maintained with a landlord or property manager who addresses issues as they arise and are available in an emergency.
Tenants also take location into account. Often, they want to live in a particular area that is close to their workplace or within certain school zones.
What are the benefits of listing a rental property with an agency like Latter & Blum?
Latter & Blum offers homeowners the opportunity to showcase their rental listing to over 1,600 Realtors across Acadiana as well as send it to multiple national websites for maximum exposure. Our Latter & Blum agents can also assist owners with staging and pricing, as well as background checks to help owners make informed decisions about tenants. As Realtors, our agents are trained to comply with Fair Housing rules and regulations to better assist the owner.
How does a property owner determine how much rent they should charge?
The cost of rent is determined by several factors, but location and amenities are the main ones. Often, Realtors use the 1% rule – once a property’s market value is determined, the typical rent cost is 1% of that value. For example, if a home is valued at $250,000, that would call for a rent of $2,500 a month. This theory works in most cases, but can vary depending on the condition of the home as well as its location and amenities.
How do owners and tenants divide costs such as utilities, insurance, maintenance and others?
The landlord is responsible for maintaining insurance on the property since if something happens, it ultimately falls back on them. Most tenants are responsible for an additional renters policy to cover personal belongings, since the owner’s policy pertains to the structure.
Owners are usually responsible for all maintenance expenses, including HVAC systems, appliances, electrical and plumbing. Tenants cover utility costs.
It’s not unusual for an owner to have his own lease, often drawn up by their attorney, that itemizes all expenses and potential issues, then outlines who is responsible for each.
What are some common myths or misperceptions about rental properties and landlords?
When it comes to the tenant/landlord relationship, Realtors often hear discussion about an owner’s ability to evict a tenant for no reason or that owners have the right to enter the property whenever they would like. While an owner does have the right to evict for non-payment of rent or because a tenant broke a lease, they must follow state laws to evict.
As for entering at will, leases spell out the conditions under which a landlord can enter a property. Regardless of the fact that they own it, they must provide the tenant with notice. Tenants have what is called a right to quiet enjoyment and peace and quiet. The only exception to this law is an emergency such as a burst pipe or fire.
Latter & Blum has local offices at 2000 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, 209 West Main Street in New Iberia and 220 Prescott Boulevard in Youngsville. For more information or to speak with an agent, visit www.latter-blum.com.