When people think of their dream home, many envision a large space with lush grounds, beautiful décor and top amenities. While it can be hard to define a luxury property, there’s no doubt that homes with these features are in the upper end of residential real estate.
We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker at Latter & Blum Acadiana, about the local luxury home market and how potential buyers can best position themselves to purchase a signature home for a lifetime.
What defines a luxury property?
Generally speaking, it is based on the quality of the build, the home’s location and unique amenities. But, it’s not easy to accurately define. Some people interpret luxury as an architecturally significant Mid-Century Modern home or historical mansion. Depending on the property’s location, luxury might include sweeping views, waterfront access or vast landscaped grounds. Over the past few years, the term “luxury property” has been closely associated with smart homes that are fully connected to high-tech devices.
What is the luxury home market like in Acadiana?
In Acadiana, Latter & Blum offers luxury listing perks for homes priced $800,000 and above. These homes are automatically sent to www.luxuryportfolio.com and featured on their site. Currently, there are 67 homes in Acadiana priced above $800,000, with 45 of them in Lafayette Parish. The highest priced home on the market right now is $4,900,000.
Why do luxury homes become available on the market?
In most cases, the family dynamic has changed and they don’t need as much space anymore. Also, many of these homes are purchased by executives with large companies and medical professionals. When they must relocate because of their work, the homes come back on the market.
Many luxury properties in Lafayette were custom-built, which means these homes offer buyers an opportunity to have a quality home for less than it would cost to build, often on property that they would not have been able to obtain.
What are some features that are exclusive to luxury homes?
Prime location, premier quality and privacy are all features of the most sought-after luxury homes. Many also have luxe amenities like movie theaters, arcade rooms, fully-dedicated exercise rooms, amazing pools and outdoor living areas.
In Acadiana, a home designed by A. Hays Town usually commands a high price and many amenities because of the scarcity of these homes, the quality and attention to detail.
If someone is in the market for a luxury home, what should they do to be prepared when the right property is available?
Many luxury listings require the buyer to verify funds before showing appointments are set. If you are considering purchasing a luxury property, it’s important to meet with your banker or financial advisor before you begin your search. They will help you determine if you will use personal funds for the purchase or use a traditional or jumbo loan.
How should potential buyers approach the process of touring luxury properties?
It’s a good idea to contact the listing agent, since they usually have experience with upper end homes and clients. Good agents are trained to work as dual agents with both buyers and sellers to work through all negotiations until the transaction is complete. However, many buyers prefer their own representation. In these cases, the buyer should do their research to find an agent with experience in the luxury market who has reviews from previous clients.
Do any Latter & Blum Acadiana agents specialize in luxury properties? How can potential buyers and sellers reach them?
Latter & Blum has many Realtors who specialize in luxury and upper end properties. After doing their research, buyers can contact the agent directly or use our website, www.latter-blum.com to reach an agent. They may also call us at 337-233-9700.
