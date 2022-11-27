A spacious home with a large footprint may look inviting from the outside, but sizable properties can have their drawbacks. Depending on someone’s lifestyle and circumstances, a smaller house may actually be a better fit. We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker of Latter & Blum Acadiana, about how people can approach downsizing with ease.
What are the most common reasons people want to downsize their home?
More and more people are choosing to downsize for a variety of reasons. The most common reason is that the children of the house are grown and people end up with too much space. These “empty nest” parents usually want a home with less square footage and often a smaller yard to maintain.
In other cases, people want a fresh start after a divorce or the death of their partner. They may seek out new housing that better fits their single lifestyle.
In addition, people may downsize if they have a job or commitment in another city or state that requires them to be away for extended periods of time. They may want to keep a low-maintenance property here that they can rent out or stay in when they come to visit.
When people are looking for a smaller place, has your team noticed trends in terms of home size, amenities or location?
Most people looking to downsize often seek one-story homes because of age or health issues that make it difficult to live in a multi-story home. Other trends we see include amenities and finishes. Many people are looking for low maintenance, so they want smaller yards, flooring that is easy to care for, updated finishes with lighter colors, and often outdoor living spaces with kitchens and fireplaces on the back patio.
What types of smaller homes are popular in Acadiana?
Acadiana boasts a large variety of options for buyers who want to downsize. Condominiums offer a great “lock and go” feature with no exterior upkeep needed because an HOA maintains the space and often offers common areas such as pools, ponds and walking trails. That being said, monthly HOA fees are usually pretty hefty to pay for these amenities as well as common features like elevators, stairwells and roofs.
Townhomes are another option, but usually have more than one floor, so they aren’t always the perfect fit for those wanting to downsize.
Patio homes are a very popular option because they offer the smaller square footage that many people seek but on a smaller footprint. These are usually situated within a community of similarly sized homes and offer a lifestyle that attracts the empty nest crowd.
If people are looking to downsize and want to sell a larger home, how can they make it attractive to potential buyers?
These days, it’s vital for a seller to put work into the house before it is listed in order to realize the highest return in the shortest amount of time. With more homes entering the market every day, sellers need to prepare their home to achieve the best market value by decluttering, deep cleaning, painting the walls a light, neutral color, fixing any rotten wood and broken windows, and addressing big issues like the foundation, roof and HVAC systems. Taking these steps will help attract buyers and will generally reduce the amount of time the home is on the market.
How does Latter & Blum help people who are downsizing and trying to buy and sell a home at the same time?
There are two situations when someone has a house to sell and is also in the market to buy one.
With the first group, their current home is paid off, so they don’t need to sell it before buying a new home. Our agents usually work with these clients to get them into their new homes first, then put their home on the market after they have moved out. People like this option because they don’t have to prepare the home for showings while simultaneously viewing homes to purchase.
The second group of sellers generally have a mortgage on their current home, so their Realtor must help them navigate the sale and purchase to coincide, usually closing both on the same day. This takes a very well-trained Realtor who understands how to have a seamless transition. Often, clients in this situation will need to make the offer on their new home “contingent” on the sale of their current home so they can use the proceeds from the sale for their new home purchase.
Latter & Blum Realtors are trained to listen to their clients and offer them the highest level of expertise and service to make their move easy.
Latter & Blum has local offices at 2000 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, 209 West Main Street in New Iberia and 220 Prescott Boulevard in Youngsville. For more information or to speak with an agent, visit www.latter-blum.com.