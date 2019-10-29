Renita Prejean is a survivor.
She was born at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and placed for adoption at birth. Through Volunteers of America, she was adopted by Virginia Prejean, a single mom and teacher in St. Martin Parish. After school, she served in the military, went to college and eventually worked for FEMA. She was stationed in New York for several weeks. When she returned home to Louisiana, she realized her marriage had fell apart.
“I had to start over from scratch,” she said.
Prejean went back to school and earned a degree in business management. Her divorce was final in July 2015. Later that year, she discovered she had Stage Three breast cancer that had already spread to her lymph nodes.
“I had been feeling tired, but I thought it was because of going through my divorce and getting acclimated to a new life,” she said. “Then one day, I was in the shower and I was hurting and I found a lump. I knew immediately something didn’t feel right about it.”
Thanks to a nurse at Lourdes who made numerous phone calls to doctors, Prejean was able to have a double mastectomy even before her private insurance from her new employer kicked in. Soon after, she began an intense chemotherapy treatment known as “red devil,” followed by another strong round of chemo and 30 rounds of radiation.
“The first round with the ‘red devil’ was especially bad,” Prejean recalled. “I would not be able to leave the house for a week. I could not inhale the outside air. It would make me sick and make my lungs feel like they were on fire. It was during this time that I asked God to just help me. I felt like He told me to hold on and that I was going to live to see another day.”
During this time, Prejean was able to locate and reconnect with her biological family. She learned that her father had been murdered when she was four. However, she did form relationships with her biological mother, several aunts and uncles and a younger brother.
“Having their support meant a lot,” she said. “It made me feel complete. I felt as though if something were to happen to me, that I was okay with it because I had found out who they were. That had been something on my mind for a long time. They would come to see me and call me and check on me. It really did mean a lot.”
Following treatments, Prejean underwent a breast reconstruction surgery. During the procedure, her heart stopped, prompting what she described as an out-of-body experience. Later, she had four additional surgeries throughout summer 2018 because of infections.
Although she still deals with the after-effects of the chemo treatments and will need further surgeries, Prejean is now focused on having a better work-life balance. She started her own medical billing and process serving companies, which allows her to spend more time with her 9-year-old daughter, Khloe.
“You have to thank God that you are able to be here,” she said. “People take so many things for granted, and experiencing cancer has allowed me to appreciate the little things in life. Something that might make the next person upset doesn’t even bother me anymore. Life is just all about having fun, loving people, laughing and just enjoying the moment.”