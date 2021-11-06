There are a lot of questions around the speed with which the COVID-19 vaccines were developed, and rightly so. It seems that the vaccines were created in less than a year’s time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.
But the reality is that research for the COVID-19 vaccine started almost twenty years ago when a virus similar to the virus that causes COVID-19 was first discovered in 2002. Since that time, medical experts and researchers have been perfecting the technology that enables these vaccines to prevent severe illness and death. As the pandemic persisted, medical experts and researchers were ready to test the effectiveness of the vaccine so we could begin to combat this virus as quickly as possible.
Since 2002, we know so much has happened, like the original iPhone reveal in 2007, or the Amazon Alexa release in 2013.
Over the last twenty years, as numerous pieces of technology that we depend on every day have been created and released, the vaccines to combat COVID-19 have been in development and constantly under research.
Once COVID-19 spread across the world in early 2020, medical experts and researchers were ready to begin testing the vaccine. Thanks to decades of research, medical experts were able to quickly target vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus and began clinical trials as soon as possible, within the prescribed rules and regulations of testing new vaccines.
The COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by reputable medical experts, healthcare providers and regulators like the CDC and the FDA. The vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech, now called Cominarty, is so safe and effective that the FDA gave its full approval of the vaccine in August. This was given after months of in-depth and rigorous evaluation and observation of millions of Americans who received this vaccine. Over 3.3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been given around the world.
You may have other questions. And that’s okay too. Talk to your doctor, or if you’d like to speak to a medical professional now, call the Department of Health’s hotline at 855-453-0774.
If you’re ready to go sleeves up and get the vaccine, there are over 1,400 locations throughout the state where you can either make an appointment or walk-in that are open and ready to give you a vaccination. To find out where to make an appointment or to get your questions answered by a medical professional, just call 855-453-0774 or visit covidvaccine.la.gov.