LSU of Alexandria is one of Louisiana’s fastest-growing universities, offering exceptional academic programs, nationally ranked sports teams, and a vibrant campus experience.
The 2023 Best Colleges Rankings from U.S. News & World Report listed LSUA among the Top 100 Regional Colleges in the South. This recognition reflects LSUA’s commitment to providing students with high-quality education and academic excellence.
LSUA students can access exceptional, accredited degree programs both on campus and 100% online. Small class sizes enable the faculty and staff to establish personal connections with their students, creating a one-on-one learning experience. At LSUA, students can receive a personalized education, graduate debt-free and achieve career success.
LSUA provides the most affordable in-state tuition so students can pursue their goals Without Limits. On-campus students can also receive substantial financial support and scholarships with no separate applications required.
LSUA offers over 80 degree programs that prioritize career discovery, training and connections. These programs include criminal psychology, computer science, cybersecurity, digital storytelling, education, nursing, fraud and forensic accounting, sports management and administration, professional aviation, visual and performing arts, zoo sciences and many more.
Located in central Louisiana, LSUA’s 245-acre campus offers a vibrant student life in a family-like atmosphere where students can thrive academically and socially. LSUA is consistently ranked one of the safest universities in the state thanks to its certified campus police, who are on duty 24/7. Explore and apply LSUA today at explore.lsua.edu.