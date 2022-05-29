LSU Eunice is working to expand its already-robust degree programs that have proven to prepare students for lucrative careers in health care.
The college’s nursing, respiratory therapy, radiologic technology and surgical technology programs attract both recent high school graduates and adults who are looking to change careers or enhance their skill sets. LSU Eunice has emerged as an attractive option for them because of its lower student-instructor ratios, accreditations and history of placing students in jobs immediately upon graduation.
Thanks to a new contribution from Ochsner Lafayette General, college officials are planning to grow their offerings. The $698,000 in funding will particularly help LSU Eunice increase capacity in the nursing and surgical technology programs.
For years, nursing has been one of LSU Eunice’s most successful programs. Students can earn an associate’s degree in nursing through a two-year program, or participate in the LPN to RN transition program that can be completed in one year. The new contribution from Ochsner Lafayette General will allow the nursing program to add up to 30 students, with a focus on evening and weekend classes to accommodate working professionals. The new cohort designed for evenings and weekends will begin in Fall 2023, so people interested should begin pre-requisite coursework soon.
“We’re very proud of everything that we offer because we know we are competitive,” said Dr. Mae Simoneaux, interim director of nursing and chief nursing administrator at LSU Eunice. “We’ve been able to double the size of our skills lab, create state-of-the-art simulation areas and send our faculty to high-quality training sessions. Our pass rates for students are well above state benchmarks. We’re very excited to see how successful our students have been.”
Meanwhile, the programs in respiratory therapy and radiologic technology have become more popular as demand increases. LSU Eunice offers the only program with an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy in a 150-mile radius, which has helped the college form strong partnerships with local hospitals. That has meant students receive valuable hands-on training while still in school and often receive job offers before graduation.
Right now, there is such a demand for therapists and a huge shortage of them, so hospitals are offering large sign-on bonuses and the hourly rate has increased tremendously,” said Kathleen Warner, director of respiratory care at LSU Eunice. “In our program, we have a five-to-one student-to-instructor ratio, so students get a lot of one-on-one time. Our pass rate is 98 percent and our employer satisfaction has always been 100 percent, so we feel really good about the strength of our program.”
Warner noted that students have a wide range of training opportunities in areas such as diagnostics, neonatal pediatrics, trauma, critical care, emergency care, rehab, long-term care, burn units, home care and more. In addition, students cross-train with those working in cardiology, giving them to chance to learn about cardiac testing and monitoring.
LSU Eunice’s relationship with area hospitals also helps its radiology graduates begin work immediately after completing an associate’s degree. Angie Sonnier, program director of radiologic technology at LSU Eunice, said students learn in fully digital labs that replicate the equipment they will use in actual clinical settings. Sonnier noted that national lists have placed radiologic technology as one of the top industries where individuals can have a high-paying career with an associate’s degree.
“There are many opportunities for students because there is a shortage of technologists, so many of our graduates are earning sign-on bonuses right after graduation,” Sonnier said. “Once they complete the Associate’s degree and ARRT certification, they can have a long-lasting career with opportunities to cross train into CT, MRI, Mammography, and Cath Lab.”
One of the newest offerings in LSU Eunice’s allied health department is an associate’s degree in surgical technology. The fully accredited program is now in its fifth year, said Renee Guillory, LSU Eunice’s director of surgical technology. The college works with 18 clinical sites across the region, meaning that students get to train in a variety of settings to find an avenue that best suits them.
“Our students have the advantage of working in trauma centers, outpatient centers, sites that do smaller procedures and also in our rural areas,” Guillory said.
With the Ochsner Lafayette General contribution, the LSU Eunice surgical technology program will be able to add up to 10 additional students, for a total of 26 in the program.
“We started small but our program is growing,” Guillory said. “Through our partnership with Ochsner, we have already been able to add operating rooms, computers, classrooms and offices for our students and faculty because we all see the need is there. We’re also hoping to expand into central Louisiana in the next one or two years because we know there are patients there who need these services.”
Other allied health departments are also exploring expansion opportunities. Warner noted that the respiratory therapy program can accommodate up to 10 more students, so the college is searching for more faculty members for the program. The college also recently used federal funds to purchase about $380,000 worth of new lab equipment and plans to add more lab work to its program.
“There are not a lot of respiratory therapy programs like this in the state, so we feel we fill a large void,” Warner said. “We’re looking to do more collaboration in Rapides Parish, Lake Charles and even Baton Rouge.”
With the college’s allied health programs on such strong footing, LSU Eunice Chancellor Nancee Sorenson said the overall focus is shifting to outreach and attracting students to the programs even when they are still in high school or middle school. Sorenson said the college is hoping to add summer camps in the future to introduce teens to potential careers. They are also looking at ways to reach adults who may want to enter the health care field.
“We know there are working adults in Louisiana who might want to upskill or reskill for a new career,” Sorenson said. “I think there are many areas we can explore to reach underserved populations to attract them to these fields that are truly transformational for them and their families.”
For more information on LSU Eunice allied health programs, visit www.lsue.edu.